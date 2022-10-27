Beyoncé Shows Off Her Stunning Gown & Blue Ivy’s Blue Power Suit in New Wearable Art Gala Pics

Beyoncé gave the BeyHive a glamorous behind-the-scenes look at the 2022 Wearable Art Gala via social media on Wednesday night.

In her first Instagram slideshow, the star poses with husband Jay-Z on a set of stairs outside the venue for the charity gala organized by her mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson. Other pics show off the original sketch of her custom Gucci gown and dramatic pink opera gloves, as well as herself and her rapper hubby arm-in-arm on the red carpet.

The second carousel features more of Beyoncé with her family, including a look at 10-year-old Blue Ivy Carter in the electric-blue power suit and platform shoes she wore while bidding a casual $80,000 for a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings once worn by her mom. (The music-industry progeny was eventually outbid for the baubles, which went for $105,000 in an adorable bidding war.)

Bey also snapped a photo at the gala with her longtime mentees Chlöe and Halle Bailey, with the younger half of Chloe x Halle writing “love you” in the comments section of the post. Other famous faces that attended the Wearable Art Gala included Lupita Nyong’o, Quinta Brunson, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams and auction host Keke Palmer.

The “Break My Soul” singer even used her mother’s gala to quietly confirm that her yet-unannounced 2023 world tour in support of her latest album Renaissance is on the way by auctioning off a VIP ticket package to any domestic or international stop on the tour.

See more from Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy and more at the 2022 Wearable Art Gala below.