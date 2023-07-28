Beyonce Joins BeyHive in Cheering on Blue Ivy During Renaissance Tour Stop in Detroit

Beyoncé stans her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, just as much as her fans do! During the Wednesday (July 26) Renaissance Tour stop in Detroit, the “Break My Soul” singer chimed in to cheer on her first born child.

The moment came after Blue took the stage with her superstar mother to perform “My Power,” which has seen her go viral in recent weeks for the track’s recognizable — and fun to replicate dance moves — on TikTok. Blue, dressed in a glittering black costume, gave a peace sign to the audience before preparing to leave the stage when the crowd started chanting her name. Bey, who was still in the choreography’s ending pose, joined the crowd in its repeated chants of “Blue! Blue! Blue!”

Beyoncé is a proud mother, but she’s not the only one — Blue’s grandmother Tina Knowles-Lawson told People, “She’s having the time of her life, and I couldn’t be more proud of her because she really worked hard.” She added, “She is 11 years old, and she had one week to prepare, and she’s just getting better and better. So I’m the proud grandma, always.”

When Blue started joining her mother onstage, her mother couldn’t resist posting an Instagram sharing how happy she is to be a mother to her. “My beautiful first born 🙏🏾 I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel,” Beyoncé wrote in a May 29 post.

See Beyoncé cheer on Blue in the video below.