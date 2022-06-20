Which Beyoncé Lead Single Is Your All-Time Favorite? Vote!

Beyoncé is coming. On Thursday (June 16), the living legend heralded her forthcoming seventh studio album, Renaissance, after a week of hints and rumors. Just days later, she subtly revealed via social media that the album’s first single, titled “Break My Soul,” would drop at midnight.

Explore Explore Beyoncé See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

While the Beyhive is preparing for their queen’s return in a matter of hours, here at Billboard, we’re looking back at the songs that kicked off each and every era of Beyoncé’s nearly 20-year solo career. And we want to know: Which smash hit of the bunch is your personal favorite?

Related FKA Twigs Just Found Out That This Collaborator Is Also Her Cousin

Across six albums and one soundtrack, Queen Bey has graced the masses with a total of nine lead singles to choose from, starting with the irresistible horn blasts of 2003’s “Crazy in Love” as the young Destiny’s Child breakout strutted down a concrete roadway wearing her now-iconic white tank top, jean shorts and bright red heels.

Beyoncé’s future husband Jay-Z memorably introduced her on the No. 1 hit, but three years later, the superstar flipped the script on B’Day lead single “Déjà Vu” by giving him the go-ahead to kick off their braggadocious back-and-forth — but only after taking the lead to cue in the bass, hi-hat and 808 one by one.

By 2008’s I Am… Sasha Fierce, Beyoncé had moved past the industry status quo of releasing just one lead single, instead opting to show off the dichotomy of the ambitious double album with both “If I Were a Boy” and “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It).” (While the gender-flipped I Am… ballad peaked at No. 3, it’s Sasha Fierce counterpart rocketed to No. 1 thanks to its instantly viral dance, and launched Bey’s fame into another level of the stratosphere.)

In 2011, the superstar boldly declared her dominance, as well as all of womankind’s ability to be “smart enough to make these millions/ Strong enough to bear the children/ Then get back to business” on 4‘s feminist anthem “Run the World (Girls).” But by the release of her fifth, self-titled studio set just two and a half years later, the very idea of a lead single had gotten tricky in the boundary-breaking world of Queen Bey.

The visual album Beyoncé arrived as a complete surprise on December 13, 2013, without the fanfare and traditional rollout of a regular album release. Which meant there was no official single to precede its unexpected digital drop. However, days after the project basically broke the Internet, Bey sent both “XO” and the Jay-Z assisted “Drunk in Love” to radio as its dual official first singles.

Lemonade was also a surprise in 2016, except that time, Beyoncé gave the world a taste ahead of time with “Formation,” the music video for which she dropped with no warning at the start of Black History Month. And we can’t forget the bombastic “Spirit,” which pulled double duty as the lead single for Disney’s 2019 remake of The Lion King (in which the icon voiced Nala) and also introduced her companion album The Lion King: The Gift and accompanying musical film Black Is King.

Ahead of hearing “Broke My Soul” for the first time, vote in Billboard‘s official poll below and choose the Beyoncé single you love the most!