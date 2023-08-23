Here’s Why Beyoncé Wants Fans to Wear ‘Fabulous Silver Fashions’ for ‘Last Month’ of Renaissance Tour

If you haven’t yet stepped into Beyoncé’s House of Chrome, your time is now. On Wednesday (Aug. 23), Queen Bey took to her Instagram Stories and website to make a very special request to her fans and future Renaissance World Tour attendees.

“Virgo Season is upon us. This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 – 9.22!” she wrote. “We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other’s joy. Virgo Season together in the house of chrome. See you there! Your B at [Renaissance World Tour]”

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour, her trek in support of her Billboard 200-topping Renaissance album, has grown into one of the biggest fashion spectacles of the year. From over 100 different costumes that change nearly every night to a fan-driven dress code of disco cowboy hats, silver fringe and tons of chrome and glitter, fashion has anchored the Renaissance Tour just as much as the music, choreography, production and Beyoncé’s voice.

The star, who became the most-awarded act in Grammy history in February, released Renaissance in July 2022. The album spawned a pair of Billboard Hot 100 top 10 singles — “Break My Soul” (No. 1) and “Cuff It” (No. 6) — and won four Grammys, including best dance/electronic music album. The opening leg of the album’s accompanying tour, which traveled across Europe from May 10 to June 28, grossed $154 million and sold over one million tickets.

A famed Virgo, Beyoncé has championed her star sign — and astrology in general — for years. From Dangerously In Love deep cut “Signs” to Grammy-nominated Renaissance track “Virgo’s Groove,” Beyoncé has always been about celebrating “Virgo Season.” On her birthday — Sept. 4 — the “America Has a Problem” singer will play her last of three shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.