Beyonce Wore a Show-Stopping Outfit to the 2022 Super Bowl

Beyoncé accepts the Best Rap Song award for 'Savage' onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles.

Beyoncé attended the 2022 Super Bowl alongside husband Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy Carter on Sunday (Feb. 13), and wore a show-stopping outfit that commanded attention, despite not performing at the annual sporting event.

The “Love on Top” singer shared images of her look to Instagram following the big game. Her outfit featured a host of stylish pieces, including a short, tan trench coat, a black lace black bustier top, and high-waisted blue denim shorts. To accessorize, Beyoncé donned simple strappy black heels and cat-eye sunglasses. But she really took things to the next level with a diamond choker necklace and earrings.

Explore Explore Beyoncé See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Though Jay-Z and Blue Ivy took centerstage at the game by hanging out on the field prior to kick off, eagled-eyed fans of the 28-time Grammy winner later spotted her in the stands alongside close friend and former Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland, singing along to Mary J. Blige’s two-song performance during the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Beyoncé has performed at the Super Bowl on two occasions: in 2013 as a solo act, with a special appearance from Destiny’s Child members Rowland and Michelle Williams, and in 2016 alongside Coldplay and Bruno Mars. In 2016, the 40-year-old recalled how exhilarating it was to perform at the event, and said her 2013 performance wouldn’t have been possible without Rowland and Williams by her side. “It’s one of those magical performances you can’t recreate,” she told CBS. “I wanted it to be something iconic and something that people would never forget.”

“I couldn’t do this without bringing Kelly [Rowland] and Michelle [Williams]. Some of the biggest songs of my career have been with Destiny’s Child. It’s a part of my legacy, it’s a part of my history,” she added. “That was really a beautiful, wonderful thing to have my sisters left and right of me. I’m just very grateful that I had them there and I think they elevated my performance so much. And the fact that we hadn’t performed together in so long. It was like old times.”

Though Beyoncé doesn’t have any release date set for her new music, in her September Harper’s Bazaar cover story, she teased that she was in the recording studio working on material. She confirmed, “Yes, the music is coming!”

See some of the fan-snapped photos of Bey at Super Bowl 2022, and check out her Instagram for the full head-to-toe look: