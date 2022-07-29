BeyHive Buzzes as Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Arrives: See the Reaction

The BeyHive is buzzing, and with good reason.

Beyoncé‘s Renaissance arrived in full at the stroke of midnight, a 16-song LP that marks the superstar singer’s first album release since 2016’s Lemonade.

Recorded over three years during the pandemic, the latest drop is “Act 1,” and its crammed with assists from the likes of BEAM, Grace Jones, Tems and plus production help from husband Jay-Z, Drake, Skrillex, Giorgio Moroder, Nile Rodgers and more.

Queen Bey is in elite company, having led the Billboard 200 chart with all six of her previous album releases, most recently with Lemonade.

Whether Lemonade squashes its rivals and extends that streak, the BeyHive will be eagerly awaiting.

How eager? Very, judging by the memes and messages flooding social media as Beyonce’s millions of fans log on and soak up the new album.

Check out some of the reaction below.

You know all these songs sound good.​

​#RENAISSANCE — Parkwood Entertainment (@parkwood) July 29, 2022

The @Beyonce SAMPLED MY MUSIC ON HER ALBUM / TRACK 15 PURE / HONEY — KEVIN JZ BITCH WAKE UP #RENAISSANCE IS HERE ! pic.twitter.com/E3XDEFKotN — The Legend MikeQ (@TheOnlyMikeQ) July 29, 2022

I can't believe all of these songs are club bangers, yet COVID, monkeypox, and every other biblical plague known to man are about to whoop our asses in the coming weeks… #RENAISSANCE pic.twitter.com/gRxORTl3wJ — your fav emotional support introvert (@reallifeidiot24) July 29, 2022

Me saying goodbye to the world we currently live in before Beyoncé resets everything tonight #RENAISSANCE pic.twitter.com/qSyfMS13KC — RENAISSANCE Updates 🪩 (@B7Album) July 28, 2022

these transitions between every song #RENAISSANCE pic.twitter.com/z21zkKPhcw — justin • renaissance day (@justinzdomain) July 29, 2022

Okay but cuff it then energy then break my soul! BIIITTTCCCCH HAD ME LIKE #RENAISSANCE pic.twitter.com/0SN29MmQMH — 🐭 (@thekoolkatmike_) July 29, 2022

Not Beyoncé starting the album off with these muthafuckas ain’t stopping me in Im That Girl 😭 #RENAISSANCE pic.twitter.com/MTbBIrviiF — Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) July 29, 2022

Beyoncé really said “cause them Karen’s just turned into terrorists” #RENAISSANCE pic.twitter.com/QfVrTcbixs — Sungani ☀️ (@TheSungani) July 29, 2022

CHURCH GIRL IS A FUCKING TWERK ANTHEM WITH A CLARK SISTERS SAMPLE???? BEYONCÉ GET OFF MY NECK #RENAISSANCE pic.twitter.com/HeAbJtbJu2 — Nicki and Rihanna on B7 (@wiz_thcreator) July 29, 2022

DROP IT LIKE A THOTTY, DROP IT LIKE A THOTTY! CHURCH GIRRRRL DON’T HURT NO-MF-BODY!!!!! #RENAISSANCE pic.twitter.com/eHB4keDFR7 — 🧘🏾‍♀️ (@nyaaathreatt) July 29, 2022

Beyoncé got me adding every song to the favorites. SHES CLEARING #RENAISSANCE pic.twitter.com/dBB9TohICd — Work of Art OUT NOW (@Drebae_) July 29, 2022