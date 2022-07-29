×
BeyHive Buzzes as Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Arrives: See the Reaction

Memes and messages flooded social media after Beyonce dropped her eagerly awaited seventh album, "Renaissance."

Beyonce
Beyonce Courtesy of Parkwood Entertainment

The BeyHive is buzzing, and with good reason.

Beyoncé‘s Renaissance arrived in full at the stroke of midnight, a 16-song LP that marks the superstar singer’s first album release since 2016’s Lemonade.

Recorded over three years during the pandemic, the latest drop is “Act 1,” and its crammed with assists from the likes of BEAM, Grace Jones, Tems and plus production help from husband Jay-Z, Drake, Skrillex, Giorgio Moroder, Nile Rodgers and more.

Queen Bey is in elite company, having led the Billboard 200 chart with all six of her previous album releases, most recently with Lemonade.

Whether Lemonade squashes its rivals and extends that streak, the BeyHive will be eagerly awaiting.

How eager? Very, judging by the memes and messages flooding social media as Beyonce’s millions of fans log on and soak up the new album.

Check out some of the reaction below.

