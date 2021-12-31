×
Betty White’s Death Mourned by Lizzo, Halsey, Dionne Warwick & More

"Another brilliant talent has made her transition," Warwick wrote.

Betty White
Betty White attends The Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association's (GLAZA) 45th Annual Beastly Ball at the Los Angeles Zoo on June 20, 2015 in Los Angeles.   Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Music stars are mourning the loss of comedy legend Betty White, who died at her home on Friday (Dec. 31) at age 99.

Artists like Lizzo, Halsey, Dionne Warwick and many others took to social media on New Year’s Eve to remember White, the beloved star of classic television programs like The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Golden Girls and Hot in Cleveland. The five-time Emmy Award winner and animal advocate, whose career reached another level after she became an octogenarian, passed away just days shy of her 100th birthday on Jan. 17.

“Another brilliant talent has made her transition,” Warwick tweeted. “I had the pleasure of getting to know Betty White and shared a few giggles with her. May she rest in well-earned peace.”

Famed songwriter Diane Warren also shared her memories of White, who worked on many charitable projects involving animal disease research. White served for three years as the president of the Morris Animal Foundation and served on the board of trustees for the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Assn.

“A few yrs ago at an animal charity event I bid on a day at the zoo with Betty White,” Warren tweeted alongside a photo of herself with White. “Not only was she a legend but a fierce advocate for animal rights. Both the humans and the animals are so sad today Betty.”

Lizzo and Halsey reacted to White’s death by simply tweeting her first name accompanied by a broken heart emoji and a sad face, respectively.

American Idol host Ryan Seacrest received the sad news while preparing to host Friday’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022 in New York’s Times Square.

“All of us in Times Square and around the world are grieving the loss of Betty White,” Seacrest tweeted. “She was a TV pioneer who paved the way for so many people. Beyond that, she showed us what you can accomplish in a lifetime through kindness and humor. Rest in peace to a true American icon.”

Sibling duo Tegan and Sara also took a moment to fondly remember White. “Golden Girls was our favorite show to watch with our Dad Saturday nights. When we were 9 his TV broke,” the sisters recalled in a tweet. “The screen went black, but still had sound. We begged to get a new one. ‘Why, we know what the Golden Girls look like!’ he laughed. We listened for months. RIP Betty White.”

See more tributes below from Cher, Huey Lewis, Steve Martin and others.

 

