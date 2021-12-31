Betty White’s Death Mourned by Lizzo, Halsey, Dionne Warwick & More

Music stars are mourning the loss of comedy legend Betty White, who died at her home on Friday (Dec. 31) at age 99.

Artists like Lizzo, Halsey, Dionne Warwick and many others took to social media on New Year’s Eve to remember White, the beloved star of classic television programs like The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Golden Girls and Hot in Cleveland. The five-time Emmy Award winner and animal advocate, whose career reached another level after she became an octogenarian, passed away just days shy of her 100th birthday on Jan. 17.

“Another brilliant talent has made her transition,” Warwick tweeted. “I had the pleasure of getting to know Betty White and shared a few giggles with her. May she rest in well-earned peace.”

Famed songwriter Diane Warren also shared her memories of White, who worked on many charitable projects involving animal disease research. White served for three years as the president of the Morris Animal Foundation and served on the board of trustees for the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Assn.

“A few yrs ago at an animal charity event I bid on a day at the zoo with Betty White,” Warren tweeted alongside a photo of herself with White. “Not only was she a legend but a fierce advocate for animal rights. Both the humans and the animals are so sad today Betty.”

Lizzo and Halsey reacted to White’s death by simply tweeting her first name accompanied by a broken heart emoji and a sad face, respectively.

American Idol host Ryan Seacrest received the sad news while preparing to host Friday’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022 in New York’s Times Square.

“All of us in Times Square and around the world are grieving the loss of Betty White,” Seacrest tweeted. “She was a TV pioneer who paved the way for so many people. Beyond that, she showed us what you can accomplish in a lifetime through kindness and humor. Rest in peace to a true American icon.”

Sibling duo Tegan and Sara also took a moment to fondly remember White. “Golden Girls was our favorite show to watch with our Dad Saturday nights. When we were 9 his TV broke,” the sisters recalled in a tweet. “The screen went black, but still had sound. We begged to get a new one. ‘Why, we know what the Golden Girls look like!’ he laughed. We listened for months. RIP Betty White.”

See more tributes below from Cher, Huey Lewis, Steve Martin and others.

I Don’t Know if any🐣🐥Can see this…..None of my Twts are posting,But BETTY IS DEAD 😭 — Cher (@cher) December 31, 2021

I Watched Her on her first TV Show “Life With Elizabeth”When I Was 7 Yrs Old.When She Did S&C I Got a Chance To Tell Her. I Was Embarrassed cause tears came to my eyes.She put her arms around me, & I Felt 7 again.

Some Ppl Are Called ICONS🙄,

BETTY IS A TRUE ICON. — Cher (@cher) December 31, 2021

RIP to Betty White 🙏🏾🕊 pic.twitter.com/Ui9GL8GUnU — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) December 31, 2021

Betty White is irreplaceable. Wit, class, guts, kindness, a total icon. I know I’m just one of millions to say it but… you’re my hero, Betty White! You will be greatly missed. ❤️ — Amy Lee (@AmyLeeEV) December 31, 2021

In a world so divided, one of the last things we could all agree on was Betty White. 😔 — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) December 31, 2021

Huey: Acting with Betty White on “Hot in Cleveland” was one of my truly great experiences. She was funny, of course, smart, and very sweet. And talk about comedic timing. What an amazing career, and what a great person. I’m so lucky I got to work with her. #bettywhite pic.twitter.com/O3QhhPzKRZ — Huey Lewis (@HueyLewisNews) December 31, 2021

I am so saddened to hear of the passing of the beloved & cherished #BettyWhite an American Comedy Icon, who will be held in fond memory by generations for decades to come. She made us all laugh and so it is only natural that her passing makes us all cry.. https://t.co/hUNeQP8Rqc pic.twitter.com/0mFucB1WJh — Gloria Gaynor (@gloriagaynor) December 31, 2021

There was never a moment when Betty White didn't make me smile. What an incredible life lived. May we all be so lucky. https://t.co/F3xjiR6JUy — 𝙲𝚊𝚛𝚢 𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚛𝚜 (@carybrothers) December 31, 2021

thank you betty white for being so kind to this kid behind the scenes and for teaching me

the most important life lesson

“ sometimes life just isn’t fair kiddo “ pic.twitter.com/XsNVvnaEug — jenny lewis (@jennylewis) December 31, 2021

Damn. 2021 ending with the passing of the last living Golden Girl is an ominous sign. Rest east Betty White. Hope you and the girls share a cheesecake tonight. — Laura Jane Grace (@LauraJaneGrace) December 31, 2021

Streets is done https://t.co/o6moVS2wy7 — Danny Brown (@xdannyxbrownx) December 31, 2021

By all accounts, #BettyWhite guzzled down every ounce life had to offer. And that she was mere weeks away from reaching 100, let’s all round up and always refer to her as having lived to that age, shall we? #ripbettywhite — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) December 31, 2021

Betty 🥺 — Julia Michaels (@juliamichaels) December 31, 2021

In 1974, I was an obscure opening act for Linda Ronstadt at the Troubadour in Los Angeles. Passing through the lobby before the show, I saw Betty White and her husband Allen Ludden waiting in line. — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) December 31, 2021

I loved Betty White, so I went up to them: “I’m so honored to meet you both.” And then I said, “Isn’t Linda great?” She said, “We came to see you.” I said, “Why?” “Because we heard you were funny.” I was elated. — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) December 31, 2021

BETTY WHITE!! 💜 — LALAH (@lalahhathaway) December 31, 2021