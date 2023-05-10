×
Bette Midler, Jamie Lee Curtis and More Celebrities React to Trump Ruling

"A solid win for E Jean," writes Bette Midler.

Bette Midler
Bette Midler attends the WSJ Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at MOMA on November 6, 2019 in New York City. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via GI

Donald Trump was convicted Tuesday (May 9) of sexually assaulting and defaming writer E. Jean Carroll and everyone from Bette Midler to Jamie Lee Curtis and Stormy Daniels took to social media to react to the news.

With the court’s decision, Trump becomes the first former president in U.S. history to be convicted of sexual abuse. As a result of the civil case, the Republican Party figurehead was ordered to pay $5 million in damages to Carroll, who testified that he assaulted her in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman in the mid-’90s.

The court loss adds to his mounting legal problems, which also include 34 counts of falsifying business records stemming from the hush money payments he made to Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election, as well as investigations regarding election fraud in Georgia, the classified documents found in a storage closet at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and more.

Scroll through more celebrity reactions to Trump being found guilty of sexual abuse below.

