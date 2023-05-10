Bette Midler, Jamie Lee Curtis and More Celebrities React to Trump Ruling

Donald Trump was convicted Tuesday (May 9) of sexually assaulting and defaming writer E. Jean Carroll and everyone from Bette Midler to Jamie Lee Curtis and Stormy Daniels took to social media to react to the news.

With the court’s decision, Trump becomes the first former president in U.S. history to be convicted of sexual abuse. As a result of the civil case, the Republican Party figurehead was ordered to pay $5 million in damages to Carroll, who testified that he assaulted her in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman in the mid-’90s.

The court loss adds to his mounting legal problems, which also include 34 counts of falsifying business records stemming from the hush money payments he made to Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election, as well as investigations regarding election fraud in Georgia, the classified documents found in a storage closet at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and more.

Scroll through more celebrity reactions to Trump being found guilty of sexual abuse below.

#TRUMP, formerly Donald J Drumpf, must pay #EJeanCarroll $5million for sexual abuse and defamation. A solid win for E Jean. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) May 9, 2023

THE #GOP IS PROUD TO PRESENT OUR CANDIDATE FOR THE HIGHEST OFFICE IN THE LAND, FORMER PRESIDENT, REGISTERED SEX OFFENDER, CONVICTED FELON OF 17 COUNTS OF TAX FRAUD AND UNDER INVESTIGATION FOR TREASON AND THEFT OF TOP SECRET GOVERNMENT DOCUMENTS — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) May 9, 2023

RUN MAGA… RUN !!! 🏃‍♂️



Run to pay Trump’s $5,000,000 in damages to E. Jean Carroll for sexual assault and defamation.



Stormy Daniels indictment. ✅

E. Jean Carroll. ✅



Up next:

Incitement of an insurrection.

Georgia Election Fraud.

Stolen Top Secret documents.

Tax Evasion.… pic.twitter.com/2L09HPZbIR — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) May 9, 2023

Y’all, the rape part of the charge was a “no” because @ejeancarroll said on the stand under oath that she didn’t know if she was penetrated by his genitalia because she couldn’t SEE (or I guess FEEL) his tiny mushroom.



Y’all.

Y’ALL!!!

🍄 — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) May 9, 2023

Trump didn't sue me. Haha! And I was NOT found to be untruthful..the opposite, actually. It was simply ruled that his tweet about me was "hyperbole" and not defamation and that my FORMER attorney made gross mistakes in his fillings. Get your facts straight https://t.co/iwYKpob03n — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) May 10, 2023

Mrs Carol just grows more and more heroic as this sinks in – also this – it appears – is the first time the rabid pig 🐷 of a man has actually been held accountable – not trump org – him – because he ‘s so pathetically , pathologically entitled – just such a sick vicious… — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 10, 2023

Fact. A man Indicted for campaign finance crime of paying hush money to a porn star and found guilty of Sexual Abuse is poised to be the Republican nominee for President. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) May 9, 2023

Looks like lying every minute of your life isn’t a winning way to live. Looking at you, George and Donald. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) May 9, 2023