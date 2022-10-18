Beto O’Rourke Hands Kacey Musgraves a Beer During ACL Festival

It seems as though Kacey Musgraves is rooting for Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke.

During the “Butterflies” singer’s headlining set during the second weekend of Austin City Limits Music Festival this weekend, the star told the crowd at one point, “Honestly, I could use a drink. Is there any beer or anything out there?”

O’Rourke then surprised the crowd by briefly stepping onstage to hand Musgraves a bottle of beer. Though the duo said nothing at all about the interaction, the country singer-songwriter took a swig of the beverage and said, “That really hit the spot.” O’Rourke is seen waving to the cheering crowd, before walking off the stage to enjoy the rest of the show.

Musgraves is just the latest star to show her support for O’Rourke, who is challenging incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in the Nov. 8 general election. During last week’s ACL festival, The Chicks urged the crowd to vote for the Democratic candidate “if there is a female in your life that you care about.”

The week before, Harry Styles also voiced his support for O’Rourke during his Love on Tour Austin concert, rocking a black-and-white sticker on his guitar’s bottom right corner that read “Beto for Texas.”

The gubernatorial hopeful was a Democratic candidate for president of the United States in 2020. In 2018, O’Rourke was a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Texas. Incumbent Senator Ted Cruz defeated O’Rourke in the general election by a margin of just three percentage points.

See Musgraves and O’Rourke’s onstage interaction via a fan-captured video shared to Twitter below.