Which Musician Had the Best 2022 Super Bowl Commercial? Vote!

The Hot Girl coach and a light switch connoisseur teamed up for a jungle-themed Super Bowl commercial for their favorite brand of chips, while a pop star enlisted her country icon godmother to help cell phone users with poor service get in touch with a better network. But which commercial from the 2022 Super Bowl is your favorite?

Megan Thee Stallion and Charlie Puth appeared in Flamin’ Hot Cheetos’ Super Bowl commercial this year, but not in their normal forms. The television spot sees the Hot Girl coach playing herself and a CGI bird hanging out in an alligator’s mouth, while Puth voices a beatboxing fox as Salt N’ Pepa’s “Push It” plays in the background, interrupting a wildlife photographer’s attempt at getting the perfect shot.

Miley Cyrus, with the help of Dolly Parton, wrote a faux-charity single as a PSA to those with bad cellular connectivity to make the switch over to T-Mobile. “America’s got a serious problem, so I’m gonna get it off my chest — 5G phones trapped on limited 5G networks,” Parton says, with Cyrus singing “Do It for the Phones” with the help of a backing choir.

Meanwhile, Kanye West had a starring role in the McDonald’s Super Bowl spot, appearing at the restaurant chain’s drive-through in a massive tank-sized vehicle, asking the attendant at the window, “Can I get uhhhhhh …” before completing his order.

Other Super Bowl commercial featuring musicians include Snoop Dogg appearing alongside Martha Stewart, Lizzo, Kenny G, Will Smith and more, but which ad is your favorite? Vote below!