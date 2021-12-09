Silk Sonic, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift & More: What’s Your Favorite Song of 2021? Vote!

The Billboard staff had a hard enough time choosing our 100 favorite songs of 2021, but now we want to know: What one track was your personal song of the year?

Silk Sonic topped our 100-deep list with their silky-smooth ’70s-R&B-revival jam “Leave the Door Open,” which also crowned the Billboard Hot 100 back in April, and Olivia Rodrigo isn’t far behind with “Good 4 U” at No. 2 — plus her other Hot 100 chart-topper, “Drivers License,” is at No. 11 as well.

Some other highlights from our list: Dua Lipa’s year-end Hot 100 No. 1 song “Levitating,” Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s chart-topping team-up “Industry Baby,” and Taylor’s Swift’s extra-long rendition of “All Too Well” from Red (Taylor’s Version).

You might be feeling SZA’s “Good Days,” Wizkid’s “Essence” (featuring Tems) or Kali Uchis’ “Telepatía” — or maybe something outside our top 100 altogether. We’ve given you a write-in option just in case your song didn’t make our cut.

So make your voice heard and vote below for your favorite song of 2021. (And after that, make sure to vote for your album of the year here too.)