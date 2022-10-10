The 11 Best Halloween Costumes for Anyone Obsessed With Pop Culture

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Regardless of whether you prefer ready-made or DIY costumes, it’s always fun to dress up for Halloween! But when it comes to finding that perfect costume, it all depends on what makes you comfortable.

Face masks, for example, have been the norm for more than two years, so you might feel better wearing a Halloween mask instead of going all out on a costume. If so, horror icons like Michael Myers, Jason, Ghostface from Scream, and even Squid Games masks are good options that won’t cost you very much money.

Need more variety? We’ve rounded up a collection of pop culture Halloween costumes that you can have delivered in time for All Hallow’s Eve, and some that you can BOPIS (buy online and pick up in store).

From superheroes to anime, movie characters, TV characters and more, check below for a list of 11 of the coolest pop culture Halloween costumes for 2022. And for more Halloween content, be sure to read our lists of the best musician-inspired Halloween costumes and spooky decorations.

Euphoria Costume: Cassie Howard

BP. Mixed Print Dress $24.50 $49 50% OFF Buy Now 1

“You guys can all judge me if you want but I do not care. I have never, ever been happier!” The bathroom scene from Euphoria has been memed more times than we can remember. For those who want to channel one of East Highland High School’s most notorious character’s, the Western-style look is pretty iconic. Get into costume with this BP. mixed print dress and baylee booties, throw in some hair clips, and don’t be scared to pile on the blue eyeshadow. Click here for more DIY costume ideas for Rue, Maddy, Fezco, Lexi and Kat.

Scooby-Doo Costumes: Velma

Jerry Leigh Scooby-Doo Velma Halloween Costume for Adults, Standard Size, Includes Shirt, Skirt, Glasses, Knee Socks $45.99 $54.99 16% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Everybody loves Velma! The Scooby-Doo character has always been a fan favorite, and she might be even more popular after her coming out moment from HBO Max’s Scooby Doo Halloween movie went viral last week. Whether you’re going DIY or ready-made, Velma’s costume is pretty easy to put together — all you need is a shirt, skirt, knee socks, a wig and her signature glasses. Find Scooby Doo and other character costumes here.

Anime Costumes: Naruto

US Size Adult Anime Black Orange Top Pants Cosplay Costume (X-Large) $49.99 Buy Now From Amazon 1

Celebrate the 20th year anniversary of Naruto this Halloween. The Naruto Uzumaki costume pictured above is available in sizes S-XXL (and custom sizes). Find Naruto costumes at Amazon and Spirit Halloween in adults and kids’ sizes. Want more anime options? Check out costumes inspired by Sailor Moon, Avatar the Last Airbender, Attack on Titan and other shows here.

Regency Era Costumes: Bridgerton

Edwina Costume Dress for Women Vintage Regency Dress Victorian Ball Gown Pink Lace High Waistline Tea Gown (S, Pink) $112.00 Buy Now From Amazon 1

The regency era is having a renaissance! This Bridgerton costume from Amazon is inspired by the character Edwina Sharma and includes a pink, lace high-waisted dress and long white gloves. Find more Bridgerton-esque looks at Amazon, Etsy and Nordstrom, or shop the Bridgerton collection at Bloomingdale’s. Regency era costumes can also be used to dress as some characters from HBO Max’s House of the Dragon and Prime Video’s The Rings of Power.

Royal Costumes: Queen Elizabeth

Rubie's womens Queen Wig Party Supplies, Multicolor, One Size US $17.00 Buy Now From Amazon 1

Speaking of royalty, expect to see costumes inspired by The Crown this Halloween. 2022 was an emotional year for the British royal family, following the death of Queen Elizabeth and the 25th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana. Queen Elizabeth are sold out online, but DIY options are more fun! Throw on an oversized sweatshirt and biker shorts to pull off one of Princess Diana’s causal looks, or recreate Queen Elizabeth’s looks in a double-breasted coat, vintage style cocktail dress and a replica of one of her signature hats. Find wigs, sashes, tiaras and other royal costume accessories here.

Superhero Costumes: Spider-Man

Goodd Superhero Spider Costume Spandex Jumpsuit Halloween Cosplay Costumes Kids/Adults (Kids-XL, 2019) … … $45.99 Buy Now From Amazon 1

Spider-Man: No Way Home was one of the biggest movies of the last year, so it makes sense that the webbed hero’s costumes is among Amazon’s best-sellers. Spider-Man is always a cute costume idea for kids and adults. Find Batman costumes here and here for Dr. Strange.

Top Gun Costumes

Leg Avenue mens - Official Top Gun Flight Suit 8s Movie Jumpsuit Halloween for Men Adult Sized Costumes, Khaki/Green, Medium Large US $79.19 $94.99 17% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Top Gun is holding steady as the biggest movie of 2022. Suit up in this Top Gun costume available in sizes ranging from X-Small to 3X. You can also get the costume in women’s and kids’ sizes.

Hocus Pocus Costumes

Party City, Hocus Pocus Winifred Sanderson Halloween Costume for Women, Large/Extra Large, Dress with Attached Coat $50.00 Buy Now From Amazon 1

Cast a spell this Halloween in a Hocus Pocus costume available as Winifred, Sarah, or Mary Sanderson (another great group costume idea). The Winifred costume pictured above only includes the floor length dress, the teeth, choker and wig are sold separately.

Encanto Costumes

Adult Mirabel 'Encanto' Halloween Costume $49.99 Buy Now 1

We don’t talk about Bruno! But we do talk about how to dress up as Encanto characters for Halloween. Choose from Bruno, Isabela, Antonio, Abuela Alma and other characters with costumes from Amazon, Spirit Halloween and shopDisney.

Minions Costumes

Minions Adult Costume $44.99 Buy Now 1

Minions was another 2022 blockbuster. The move sequel became a TikTok phenomenon after fans dressed in black suits to watch the film in theaters around the country. Find a selection of Minions costumes for kids and adults at Halloween Costumes, Spirit Halloween and Amazon. Dress as Gru in this mask and scarf or throw on a black suit.

She-Hulk Costumes

She Hulk Deluxe Adult Costume Small $60.99 Buy Now From Amazon 1

She-Hulk made her debut in the 1980 comic The Savage She-Hulk, and it only took 42 years for the green superhero to land her own TV series. If you’re a fan of She-Hulk on Disney+, you might like the costume above, which includes a jumpsuit, fingerless gloves and boot covers. Want to DIY? Throw on a gray suit and green makeup.