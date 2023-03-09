×
What Should Win Best Original Song at the 2023 Oscars? Vote!

Let us know which song should take the Academy Award for best original song by voting in our poll.

The 2023 Academy Awards are just days away, and songs by some of today’s biggest artists are up for the best original song Oscar.

Lady Gaga is nominated for “Hold My Hand” (Top Gun: Maverick) and Rihanna is up for “Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever). This is Rihanna’s first and Gaga’s fourth Oscar nomination, and Gaga previously won for co-writing “Shallow” from A Star Is Born. Diane Warren also received her 14th Oscar nom for “Applause” (Tell It Like a Woman). David Byrne, Sox Lux founder Ryan Lott and Mitski are also Oscar nominees in the best original song category thanks to “This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All At Once, which is the most-nominated film this year with 11 nods.

Ahead of the Oscars, we at Billboard want to know which song you think should win the trophy. Let us know by voting in our poll below.

