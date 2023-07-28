Friday Dance Music Guide: The Best New Tracks From Calvin Harris & Sam Smith, DJ Koze & More

This week in dance music: Beatport announced that it’s awarding $150,000 in grants to initiatives supporting diversity and equality in dance music, and we went behind the scenes of Toolroom Records — the U.S. tech house label currently celebrating its 20-year anniversary — with the imprints founders Mark and Stuart Knight.

New music? We’ve got it. These are the best new dance tracks of the week.

Calvin Harris with Sam Smith, “Desire”

The Label: Sony Music Entertainment

The Spiel: Harris continues on the trance tip started with his March Ellie Goulding collab “Miracle” by pairing up with another old pal, Sam Smith. Together the duo also delve deep into the trance realm, with flecks of piano giving hints of Robert Miles’ genre classic “Children” while a galloping beat serves as a foundation for Smith to breathily declare, “You are my desire, and just the thought of you is keeping me awake.” The star of the show here is the squiggly synth line that Harris inserts throughout, giving the song a very late night club vibe that nonetheless will surely work on the many mainstages Harris is playing this summer.

The Vibe: Urgent. Anthemic. Maybe also acid?

DJ Koze, “Candidasa”

The Label: Pampa Records

The Spiel: The press release for the German producer’s latest notes that it’s “the result of DJ Koze’s inspiring stay in a secluded Benedictine monastery on the enchanting island of Sulawesi. Amidst this idyllic setting, he found the perfect environment to unleash his musical vision. He composed all of the music of ‘Candidasa’ while lying on his stomach, in an act of deepest devotion and self-reflection. In doing so, he fed exclusively on so-called heroin kebabs to immerse himself in a trance-like state of creative flow.”

This all might be true, or none of it might be true, or some of it might be true. In any case, the 10-minute experimental production is the kind of hypnotic, inventive, playful, kind of mystic music one would create if they were indeed in such a stomach-down trance like creative flow. The song comes from the two-track Wespennest EP, which are together Koze’s first new music since 2018 and part of the lead up to a new album coming in 2024.

The Vibe: Deepest devotion and much dancing.

Jungle, “Back on 74”

The Label: Caiola Records

The Spiel: Jungle return with the same kind of tight, breezy, throwback production that’s become their signature. A warm summer afternoon of a song, “Back on 74” comes with one of the intricately choreographed music video’s that have become the duo’s signature — this one leveling up as a first-of-its-kind interactive music video made with WeTransfer. The clip functions like an interactive art gallery, with viewers able to download works of art as they watch. When the viewer claims an artwork they like, it is pulled from the video canvas in real time, revealing a blank canvas in its place. Every viewing of the video populates with six different art pieces, pulled from a bank of 10,000 unique works created by the duo’s J. Lloyd.

The concept creates a different viewing experience for each person, with tickets for Jungle’s upcoming tour hidden in some of the downloadable artwork. For the next two weeks, the video is available exclusively at junglejunglejungle.wetransfer.com. The song itself is from the U.K. duo’s forthcoming album Volcano, coming August 8.

The Vibe: The classiest gallery on the internet.

Mia Moretti, “Sweet Juju”

The Label: Spaghetti Moretti Records

The Spiel: Fresh off DJing the Barbie premiere party last weekend (check her playlist from the event here), DJ/producer Mia Morietti demonstrates why she was the woman for the gig with a fresh, fun, extremely effervescent new single, “Sweet Juju.” The song sounds exactly as its name suggests, with Moretti layering a funky guitar lick with loads of hand percussion and whistles and crowd sounds and an infectious vocal hook into a track that really does sound like a party.

The Artist Says: “‘Sweet Juju’ is a NYC summery disco bop,” Moretti says. “I made this track during a cold New York winter, dreaming of the days when it would be too hot to do anything but dance. Sweaty block parties, impromptu stoop hangs, boombox bicyclists, funky bodegas and dark basement clubs are the summer moments ‘Sweet Juju’ is made for. It’s infectious, delicious and full of summer soul.”

The Vibe: What she said.

SIDEPIECE, “What You Need”

The Label: Big Beat Records

The Spiel: The SIDEPIECE guys just know what they’re doing, adding another hypnotic tech house anthem to their catalog with “What You Need.” The song’s success is largely a function of an earworm vocal that adds melody over the track’s thumping, scintillating percussion which builds to a perfectly effective build and release, altogether cultivating the kind of party anthem these guys have made their name on. The song is part of a two-track release that also includes the similarly effective “Stimulate.”

The Vibe: You do actually need it.