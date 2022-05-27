First Spin: The Week’s Best New Dance Tracks From REZZ, Daphni & More

This week in dance music: we broke down the eight greatest moments of EDC Las Vegas 2022, the new Chainsmokers album hit No. 1 on Dance/Electronic albums, we talked to Detroit star DJ Holographic ahead of her hometown set at Movement this weekend, legend Carl Craig told us about celebrating the 30th anniversary of his Planet E label at that same fest this weekend, Calvin Harris dropped the lead single from his forthcoming Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, Live Nation Electronic Asia announced a partnership with Astralwerks and we talked with the woman helping deliver the most diverse Lightning In a Bottle lineup to date.

New music ahead of the holiday weekend? For sure. Let’s dig in.

REZZ, “Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)”

In the nearly 40 years since its release, everyone from Weezer to P!nk to Yo La Tengo has covered Eurythmics’ 1983 Hot 100 No. 1. “Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This).” Now bass favorite REZZ is taking a crack at it, turning up the dial on the song’s already ominous vibe with her signature wobbles and wallops, with this one distinguished by an especially pronounced electro edge. Long a crowd-pleaser from REZZ’s live sets, the track features singer fknsyd delivering a breathy, spooky take on Annie Lennox’s vocals.

“I originally started creating this instrumental for Nightmare on Rezz Street but then I started to hear the ‘Sweet Dreams’ vocal over top of it,” the producer says in a statement. “I played around with the vocal and loved the result, but I didn’t want it to be just a cover. So I reached out to fknsyd to help me record the vocal and it came together so organically.” REZZ’s summer tour dates include Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and a return to Red Rocks this October. — KATIE BAIN

Daphni, “Cherry”

With Dan Snaith going full-on dance euphoria on his previous Caribou single “You Can Do It,” it makes sense that he bring back his Daphni club-friendly alias altogether. New single “Cherry” is the first Daphni release since 2019’s Sizzling EP, and it’s a deliciously sweetened take on Detroit techno: firm, yet warm and groovy. It’s built around a simple, crystalline synth lead that sounds slightly off-kilter, like a spinning top on the verge of losing control — and so it glides on that uneasy edge for just short of six minutes atop strobing synth chords and tightly packed percussion up to a climax of every-noise-at-once envelopment.

“Nothing says love like an endlessly spiraling polyrhythm on an FM synth,” Snaith says. “Making this track was just a matter of getting the snake to eat its own tail.” — KRYSTAL RODRIGUEZ

DJ Seinfeld, “Lost Island”

Though DJ Seinfeld’s sophomore album Mirrors was released last September, its journey is ongoing. The Swedish producer’s latest single, “Lost Island,” was created for the Mirrors live show: “I wanted to make something familiar and euphoric to contrast what is in general quite a mellow record,” DJ Seinfeld says. “It almost feels like a forgotten ‘grand finale’ of the album, in my opinion.”

Like Billboard-recommended album single “U Already Know,” “Lost Island” is made for big rooms and bigger festival fields. A cosmic swirl of heaven-scraping synths and serene vocals meets a chugging trance bass line and fleeting loon samples for a track that’s vibrant, vast and brain-tingling in all the right places. — K.R.

Anti-Up, “Chromatic”

Chris Lorenzo and Chris Lake are two of the most undisputed producers in the current scene. They’re your favorite producer’s favorite producers, and when the Chrises get together in the studio, they Anti-Up in a big way.

The duo’s latest hit-in-the-making is “Chromatic,” and it’s already been dropped in main stage festival performances by fellow scene stealers Fisher, Dom Dolla and Acraze. It’s got a jackin’ house beat, a catchy vocal hook, a slightly psychedelic breakdown and all the sirens a dark and sweaty warehouse rave could want. Now that it’s out for official release, “Chromatic” is making a big play to be the song of the summer. – KAT BEIN

CloZee Feat. Britt Lari & Dreamers Delight, “Back To The Top”

French bass star CloZee has always managed to make music simultaneously heavy and effervescent, and that skill set is again on display in her latest, “Back To The Top.” Working with Denver-based producer Dreamer’s Delight and folding in vocals from Britt Lari, CloZee herrer balances psychedelic wobble and uplifting spaciousness for a bass track that hits without hitting you over the head.

“Dreamers Delight and I composed the instrumental pretty much in one night, in my studio,” CloZee says. “We thought the song would be so much more impactful with a singer, and Britt Lari directly came to mind. Just a few days after contacting Britt, she sent us this amazing topline that took the song to another level.” CloZee’s summer festivals dates include Lightning In a Bottle, Electric Forest, Shambhala, Beyond Wonderland, Electric Zoo and Lollapalooza. — K. Bain

Mura Masa, “Blessing Me” Feat. Pa Salieu & Skillibeng

Don’t ever put Mura Masa in a corner. The talented artist can deliver scorching electro-dance hits, chart-hitting pop and, apparently, minimal hip-hop heat. The U.K. producer’s latest tune features spicy features from Jamaican rapper Skillibeng and Gambian-British rapper-singer Pa Salieu; it’s groovy, a little sinister and full of dark sensuality.

“Blessing Me” is the second single from Mura Masa’s forthcoming album, Demon Time. Due out Sept. 16, it marks the producer’s third studio full-length and includes the previously released lead single “bbycakes” with Lil Uzi Vert, PinkPantheress and Shygirl. – K. Bein