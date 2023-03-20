The 5 Dance Tracks You Need To Hear This Week

Every week, Billboard Dance gives you a look at the newest tracks you need to know about for the dancefloor days and nights to come. These are the five recently released tracks keeping the beat going as we ease back into the workweek.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Aluna TSHA See latest videos, charts and news

Aluna & TSHA, “Killing Me”

The Artists: Scene queens Aluna & TSHA.

The Label: Mad Decent

The Spiel: The first single from Aluna’s forthcoming sophomore album — coming later this year — is a collab with U.K. star TSHA. Lyrics about the struggles of love showcase Aluna’s ever-exquisite vocals (with hers being one the defining voices of dance music over the last decade) and also juxtapose them against an effervescent production.

The Artist Says: “Having been a huge admirer of TSHA’s production I was so thrilled to get the opportunity to work together,” says Aluna, “but what came out surprised us both — it’s a catchy bop, but it’s still wonky and fresh with that distinctive originality that TSHA has [that has] us all in a choke hold. It took a while with us throwing the song back-and-forth and even in the trash at one point, but our joint obsession pulled us through and finally it’s ready to join the world!”

The Vibe: Your romantic relationship is presenting challenges, but you’re kind of enjoying it.

Moon Boots, “On & On (Effortless)”

The Artist: New York genre veteran Moon Boots.

The Label: Anjuandeep

The Spiel: Coming from Moon Boots’ just out (and altogether excellent) LP Ride Away — the DJ/producer’s first album since 2019 — this one is slick and funky, disco-flavored dance music with an R&B twist via vocals from Toronto singer/songwriter Dope Earth Alien, who’s previously collaborated with artists including HoneyLuv.

The Vibe: Lovey living room dance party for two.

Manic Focus, “Introverted”

The Artist: Longstanding Denver-based bass producer Manic Focus.

The Label: Manic Focus Music

The Spiel: On his seventh studio album, Never Not Blue, bass favorite Manic Focus gives insight behind his artist name via an album that explores the thoughts and emotions — from extreme confidence to detachment to mania — of Bipolar I disorder, which the artist born was diagnosed with in 2007 and which has long informed his creative output.

The Artist Says: “This album is very special to me,” says the artist born John McCarten. “It will take you on a journey through many of the emotions I experience in a manic episode – from the confidence, through the chaos, to the euphoric states, but ultimately ending on a positive note.”

The Vibe: Swaggering power, with a celestial slant.

Francis Mercier & Black Uhuru, “Welcome to Dinner”

The Artist: Swiftly rising Haitian producer Francis Mercier and Jamaican reggae outfit Black Uhuru.

The Label: Insomniac Records

The Spiel: The latest production from Francis Mercier — his second release with Insomniac Records — is a warm-vibed jam featuring breezy guitar work reminiscent of Amadou & Miriam, an always-inviting vibe paired here with loads of hand percussion and a delicious reggae vibe courtesy of longstanding Kingston-based reggae outfit King Uhuru.

The Artist Says: “During my teenage years in Haiti, I was a big fan of Black Uhuru,” says Mercier. “I was listening to them quite often, and they would always uplift me with their incredible reggae sound. Fast-forward 20 years, to now be officially collaborating with one of the greatest reggae groups to ever exist, it is truly a full-circle life moment for me.”

The Vibe: A beachside sunset dinna party — emphasis on the party.

Kx5 feat. Richard Walters, “Eat Sleep”

The Artist: Dance kings deadmau5 and Kaskade in tandem as Kx5, along with British singer Richard Walters.

The Label: mau5trap Recordings

The Spiel: While deadmau5 and Kaskade’s collaborative work largely veers into transportive and pretty progressive house, “Eat Sleep” (from the just out and eponymously titled debut Kx5 album), takes that style and makes it a bit more challenging, with verses falling into their well-trod sonic territory juxtaposing a chorus wrought from solely from mechanical percussion.

The Artist Says: “Ryan excels as a songwriter and in arrangement and structure, where I suppose I excel in mastering, engineering and the more technical components of sound versus the idea,” deadmau5 said in Billboard‘s recent Kx5 cover story. “He’s got his wheelhouse, I’ve got mine, and we don’t overlap a lot. Like, I would sooner shoot myself in the leg before I’m like, ‘Here, Ryan, master this.’ ”

The Vibe: Like being on the inside of the equipment this one was made with.