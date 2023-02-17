First Spin: The Week’s Best New Dance Tracks From Icona Pop & Galantis, LP Giobbi, Kx5 & More

This week in dance music: Diplo’s Mad Decent Publishing sold its catalog to Iconoclast, the masters Depeche Mode made an appearance on Hot Trending Songs, Skrillex, Fred again.. and Four Tet announced a set at Madison Square Garden happening tomorrow (Feb. 18) night, we unpacked the story of a Twitch channel recreating the sound of legendary New York club Danceteria each week, Alison Wonderland, Kaskade and GRiZ were announced as part of the lineup for Insomniac’s Moonrise fest this August, DJ Hanzel dropped by the Billboard News studio to talk major s–t about his nemesis Dillon Francis, Beyoncé’s dance output saw chart surges in the wake of her Grammy wins and Skrillex released his sophomore album, Quest For Fire.

That’s a lot, but you know there’s more. Let’s dig in.

Icona Pop & Galantis, “I Want You”

Valentine’s Day may have come and gone for 2023, but it’s still not too late to shoot your shot. Don’t know how? Allow Icona Pop and Galantis to assist. The trio have teamed up on a catchy dance tune for Ultra Records: “I Want You,” which basically says for you all the things you wish you had the courage to say to your kinda, maybe, possibly-boo. “We don’t have to play these games,” sing Icona Pop. Their vocals smolder and swell alongside Galantis’ production, a series of windswept breakdowns, euphoric synth stabs and throbbing choruses to turn up the heat. “I Want You” is sweet and definitely not subtle. — KRYSTAL RODRIGUEZ

LP Giobbi feat. Little Jet, “Can’t Let You Go”

“Once in a while, you get shown the lights in the strangest of places if you look at it right.” That’s a lyric from the Grateful Dead’s “Scarlet Begonias,” a song that means an awful lot to LP Giobbi’s dad, and therefore LP herself. She actually just got the line tattooed on her arm, and it also served as the inspiration for the title of her recently announced debut album, Light Places.

“I am grateful and proud to be raised by two magnificent Dead Heads who have danced their way through life seeking joy, sharing love and cherishing moments,” LP says. Today, we can all dance our way toward the album’s full release on May 12 with the help of its fourth single. “Can’t Let You Go,” with Little Jet, is a psychedelic slice of prog-rock cool that melts into a sturdy foundation of bass-walking groove. A vintage veneer shimmers across its disco-tized surface, fitting nicely into the style of preceding singles “All In A Dream,” “Forever And A Day” and “Body Breathe.” The full album is due out on Ninja Tune’s Counter Records. Let the countdown begin. – KAT BEIN

Kx5 & Sofi Tukker, “Sacrifice”

“Will you sacrifice for me if I don’t sacrifice for you?” Kx5 (Kaskade x deadmau5) ask the uncomfortable questions on their latest single “Sacrifice,” a collaboration with Sofi Tukker. Somehow, Sofi Tukker member Sophie Hawley-Weld’s soft vocals come off as vulnerable and uneasy against the brooding production, whose atmospheric melodies erupt into rip-roaring techno. It’s a fraught battle between light and dark, where the darkness ultimately comes out with the edge.

“This song stings with the truth. It’s ultimately about ambition and about choosing yourself and your job over someone you love,” writes Sofi Tukker. “It’s one of our favorite songs we’ve ever written, in part because it comes from such an honest and real place.” — K.R.

Vindata feat. Ozer, “No Service”

You ever hear your phone vibrate and feel like throwing it at the wall? Sounds like you might need to head to a spot with “No Service” and just let the vibe ride. Luckily, Vindata’s first single of the year is here to inspire inner peace via some garage-style synth layers and lightly broken beats. It’s a real “disconnect to connect” moment, and it feels like the absolute right path for a funkdafied future.

“I’m really excited to kick-off 2023 with ‘No Service,’” Vindata’s Branden Ratcliff says. “I think this song sets the tone for much of the direction I’m heading in creatively.” “‘No Service’ is my first track into the EDM/house sound, and what better way than to do a silky and fly track with the one and only Vindata,” vocalist Ozer adds. “Vibe out to the track and put your phone on airplane mode to avoid life’s distractions. Sorry for not replying. All 2023, I don’t have ‘No Service.’” – K. Bein

HUGEL x Ryan Arnold x El Chuape, “Pa Lante”

French producer HUGEL may be an unlikely source of Latin house music, but as the internet makes the world and dance scene ever more connected and compact, today we get the dually steamy/hyphy “Pa Lante.” A collaboration with U.K. producer Ryan Arnold and the Dominican Republic’s El Chuape, the song is a white-hot peaktime anthem for those parties where the dancefloor is just the beach. The collab also marks a big moment for HUGEL, following his recent collaboration with BLOND:ISH, a remix of Madonna’s “Sorry.” — KATIE BAIN

Tiësto & Cristobal Tapia De Veer, “Renaissance” (The White Lotus Theme) [Remix]

The White Lotus‘ season two theme song has already been subject to a series of excellent bootleg remixes, and now Tiësto has gone ahead and made it official with his very own, very HBO-sanctioned edit of the track. A staple of Tiësto sets for the last few months, the edit turns up the BPM and the intensity on the yodel-ey heater, giving it the same ominous-but-sexy vibe as say, a luxury hotel perched on the edge of a cliff in Sicily. “As a huge fan of The White Lotus I couldn’t be more excited to be releasing the official remix” said Tiësto. “I was instantly hooked on the theme song so I had to put my spin on it for my live sets… every time I play it, the crowd goes crazy! I’m thrilled HBO wanted to partner and make it official.” — K. Bain