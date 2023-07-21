Friday Dance Music Guide: The Week’s Best New Tracks From Gorgon City, REZZ & More

This week in dance music: The dance music community mourned ghetto house pioneer DJ Deeon, who passed away at age 56, Mayan Warrior organizers announced one final party for its recently burned down art car that happen this Halloween in Los Angeles, we spoke with Odetari, the Houston producer behind some of the biggest dance tracks of the year, the Chemical Brothers announced that their tenth studio album is coming this September, Steve Angello’s SIZE Records announced a partnership with Astralwerks and we shared exclusive Lightning In a Bottle 2023 sets from BLOND:ISH, Zhu, Moore Kismet, Wreckno and Liquid Stranger.

Along with all that has, once again, come a flurry of new dance tracks. Here are the best of the week.

Gorgon City feat. Santino Le Saint “Gasoline”

The Label: Astralwerks

The Spiel: Gorgon City are out with their fourth studio album, Salvation. Containing the already released singles “Voodoo,” and “Lost & Found” the album demonstrates that ten years in, this duo is deeply consistent, racking up a decade of sophisticated, very pretty and often quite cool music that builds up on the general aesthetic with each new release, but which never veers off too far from the core idea. The same remains true with “Gasoline,” which comes towards the clubbier end of the album and pulses with a dramatic piano intro, a rolling bass line, flecks of acid house, offbeat synth stabs and the same lushness and mystique that’s always been a key feature of the Gorgon City catalog. The breathy vocals here are from London singer Santino Le Saint, who delivers the titular sweet nothing “in the flames of desire, you’re the fuel to my fire, like gasoline.”

The Artist Says: “We really hope you guys love it as much as we do,” the pair wrote on Twitter. “It was an incredible experience writing it with all the amazing collaborators.”

The Vibe: Hot blooded.

CC:Disco!, Confidence Man, “Chez Moi (Waiting For You)”

The Label: Phantasy Sound

The Spiel: Australian-born, Lisbon-based DJ/producer/label head, etc CC:DISCO! links with the fellow Aussies of Confidence Man for “Chez Moi.” French for “at my house,” the title is a clever one, with the cerebral, dreamy deep house anthem floating in like a cloud before getting tough in a really nice way.

The Artist Says: “Thank you so much to everyone who has been so supportive and [Phantasy Sound] for taking a chance on this record,” CC:DISCO! wrote on Instagram. “Now get into the sunshine and play this at full volume. I hope you like it!

The Vibe: Friday night at chez moi

Alesso feat. John Newman, “Call Your Name”

The Label: Tomorrowland Music

The Spiel: A song several years in the making, “Call Your Name” is majorly anthemic stuff, with Alesso’s maximalist dance-pop production serving as a large-ass foundation for John Newman to sing to the rafters about wanting to call your name when you’re lost in the heat of the moment and whatnot. Both artists play the mainstage at Tomorrowland this weekend.

The Artist Says: “‘Call Your Name’ is a throwback to the dance era that we all know and love,” says Alesso. “John’s vocal really carries this nostalgic, powerful feeling and playing this one out recently has shown this track is made for the main stage!”

The Vibe: So excited at the mainstage that you’re legitimately barely keeping it together.

REZZ Feat. MKLA, “Haunted Eyes”

The Label: HypnoVizion Records

The Spiel: REZZ’s output has always had heavy elements, so a new EP exploring her rock influences isn’t all that surprising. But It’s Not a Phase does demonstrate how well her longstanding aesthetic — pummeling beats, headbanging, a general sense of darknesss — translates to less overtly electronic music, with the seven-track project heavily incorporating guitars and vocalists, much like the bands that the producer born Isabelle Rezzezadeh grew up listening to. A standout is the pummeling “Haunted Eyes,” which features Toronto-based singer, whose breathy vocals juxtapose expertly with REZZ’s slabs of sound.

The Artist Says: “With this goth EP, I’ve really encapsulated some of my early inspiration musically before I even got into dance music,” REZZ says. “I grew up listening to bands exclusively, and over time developed an understanding of what it was about those songs that I loved. Lots of use of guitar, eerie melodies and distorted basses – this is a blend between sounds I’m known for while also expanding on my range with using new vocal styles and instruments.”

The Vibe: The incredible catharsis of aggressively riding the rail.

Sam Divine feat. Josh Barry, “Take My Hand”

The Label: Defected Records

The Spiel: U.K. house veteran Sam Divine sounds fresh as ever on her latest, “Take My Hand.” The track shimmers with sophisticated flourishes, which all exist above a pulsing bassline that adds weight to the effervescent production. The track is completed by vocals from Josh Barry, whose previously sang on tracks by groups including Gorgon City and Rudimental, and who here adds warmth and soul to the pristinely produced track.

The Vibe: Take my hand, my heart, my bank account information, whatever — just don’t stop this song.

Keys N Krates & Rochelle Jordan, “What You Done”

The Label: Defected Records

The Spiel: The always divine Rochelle Jordan links with the Keys N Krates guys for a very cool, very sexy, very simmering heater on which Jordan delivers gorgeously silky vocals over a smart, spare production that leans equally into straight percussion and waves of synth.

The Vibe: ’90s Mariah.