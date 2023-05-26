Friday Dance Music Guide: The Week’s Best New Tracks From Swedish House Mafia, Folamour, Jungle & More

This week in dance music: We got the backstory of the new Donna Summer doc from the film’s creators, broke down why not one but two Avicii documentaries are currently in production, saw Daft Punk’s Random Access Memories return to the No. 1 spot on Dance/Electronic Albums via the release of its 10th anniversary edition and chatted with the producer’s of the one and only Movement festival, which launches today (May 26) in Detroit.

And guess what. There’s more. Let’s get it into it.

Swedish House Mafia, “See The Light”

The Artists: The no-introductions-necessary Swedes.

The Label: Republic Records

The Spiel: As Fred again.. has made “emotion” one of the predominant trends of commercial dance music over the last year-plus, the producer’s good pals and collaborators Swedish House Mafia get overtly blissful with “See The Light.” (In fact Fred’s actual fingerprints seem to be on this one, with Sebastian Ingrosso thanking Fred for his help on “See The Light”s arrangement via Discord.) First teased during their Ultra Music Festival set back in March, the song is a gently propulsive dancefloor hymn that sounds a lot like light itself and features spirited vocals from Philly rapper Fridayy. The track arrives as part of EA Sports’ Formula 1 soundtrack, released in conjunction with the Monaco Grand Prix happening this weekend.

The Vibe: Hugging everyone in your immediate vicinity while crying uncontrolled happy tears at the end of the set.

Folamour, “Poundland Anthem”

The Artist: Marseille-based house producer Folamour.

The Label: Columbia France/Ultra/ FHUO Records

The Spiel: A standout from the producer’s seventh studio album Manifesto, the nearly six-minute “Poundlound Anthem” is a lush and maximally effervescent thrill ride that effortlessly incorporates brass, disco strings and a persistent synth reminiscent of Chemical Brothers’ “Swoon,” and which throughout remains as sleek as it is joyous.

The Producer Says: “At times fearlessly,” the artist write in the actual manifesto he wrote in conjunction with the album, “we manage to knock down walls which conceal our hopes. We overlook the boundaries which are forced upon us, along with the difficulties strewn on the path we take to achieve feat. We head towards the other and share who we are, our values, our ideas, we create new families. We open our minds to new music, smells and stories. We fill the world with new colors and sounds, we trigger new opportunities towards what is possible. This way, the freedom of not being compromised, not letting anyone impose who we are and remaining true to what we believe, gives us wings to find the beautiful and extraordinary, a feeling of being alive, not to mention, the fire within us, a gem in the making.”

The Vibe: Beautiful, extraordinary, a feeling of being alive.

Hamdi, “Counting”

The Artist: Oxford-born producer Hamdi, who’s been rinsed by everyone from Porter Robinson to Skrillex to Fred again.. to Knife Party and Zeds Dead.

The Label: Deadbeats

The Spiel: After much hype and a breakout set at EDC Las Vegas last weekend, the rising U.K. producer drops “Counting,” which pairs a jittery buzzsaw bassline with rapper Princess Superstar declaring, on repeat, “One, two, three, four, let me hear you scream if you want some more,” with the high pitch of these vocals playing deliciously off the low-end they’re laid on.

The Vibe: Like a Jane Fonda workout for wooks.

Jungle, “Dominoes”

The Artists: The ever-consistent and always artful U.K. duo Jungle.

The Label: Caiola Records

The Spiel: Jungle’s latest gives light Khruangbin vibes, with a stoney guitar riff layered up with soft percussion and soul vocals, altogether creating a warm sunbeam of a track that comes with one of the duo’s signature choreographed dance videos, this one featuring a single elegantly arranged tracking shot. The song is from the duo’s forthcoming LP, Volcano, out August 11.

The Vibe: Lazy Sunday with the object of your affection.

Kungs & Carlita, “Shadows”

The Artists: Club world queen bee Carlita and French producer Kungs.

The Label: Val Production

The Spiel: Lifting lyrics straight from the bible (check Psalm 23:1–6’s “Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death..”), the pair indeed deliver peaks and valleys with a build/release club track built from a steady kick, tough electro and one big wind up that will legit have you fearing no evil.

The Vibe: Cups runneth over.

London Grammar, “Baby It’s You” (Dot Major Remix)

The Artists: The venerable U.K. indie electronic trio, as remixed by its own Dot Major, who’s entered his solo career phase.

The Label: Ministry of Sound Recordings

The Spiel: London Grammar’s supremely dreamy 2021 track “Nothing Else Matters” is pared way down by Majors, who keep the mood lush while adding a darker and decidedly sexier vibe while making space for Hannah Felicity May Reid’s stunner of a voice. The song is the first release from a remix package of the group’s work coming July 21 that will feature edits by Joris Voorn, Jamie Jones, Goddard and more.

The Vibe: Making eyes across the dancefloor.