Afrobeats Fresh Picks of the Month: Tyla x Ayra Starr, Teni, Kwesi Arthur, Kizz Daniel & More

It’s come to the end of May, which can only mean one thing: Summertime has arrived. And with it, we have a new crop of songs by a slew of African artists that are set to dominate playlists across several continents for the next few months.

Whether it’s amapiano, Afropop, R&B, neo-soul, highlife or just uncategorizably beautiful music, there’s more that’s come out this month that we could include here. But to try to help you cut through that flood of feel-good vibes, there are a few songs that have particularly caught our ears — by the likes of Teni, Tyla & Ayra Starr, Asake & Olamide, Kizz Daniel, Kwesi Arthur and Oxlade & Flavour.

We’ve highlighted 10 of our favorite new Afrobeats (and related) songs that have come out roughly within the last month. Check out our latest Fresh Picks, and catch a vibe with us by listening to our Spotify playlist below.

Tyla & Ayra Starr, “Girl Next Door”

Africa’s Gen-Z It-girls Tyla and Ayra Starr come together to caution their wandering lovers not to leave them for the “Girl Next Door” in their first collaboration. Both artists somehow keep their cool, as Tyla touts her many options and Ayra warns, “And you know I won’t waste no time/ I can have another you by 9.” But their passionate plea in the repeating chorus (“Don’t you leave me for the girl next door, girl next door”) revs up the sizzling amapiano-meets-R&B beat (courtesy of producer P.Priime) that’s prime for getting any party started this summer.

Tay Iwar & Twelve XII, “Undercover Lover”

Tay Iwar injects his silver-tongued, neo-soul sound into “Undercover Lover,” which finds him and fellow Nigerian artist Twelve XII detailing their dalliance with a beautiful woman. Lyrics like “Somethin’ good for the moment/ Just for the moment” and “Her personality no matter at all/ ‘Cause she’s lookin’ so fine” make it crystal clear they’re not looking for anything serious, and the groovy, atmospheric production further emphasizes the chill vibes.

Teni, “No Days Off”

Teni has taken “No Days Off,” as evident by her latest single. The Nigerian artist raps about her homies (Tobi, Bunmi, Brenda and Wale), hometowns (Lagos and Atlanta) and everything else in her life that she’s had to leave to the sidelines for her career. In a press release, Teni explains that “No Days Off” started as a freestyle and “was made everywhere in the world – that’s why it really is called ‘No Days Off.’ It was made in Lagos, it was made in LA, some parts of it were also made in Cape Town.” She invites listeners to her own world by enveloping them in a kaleidoscopic sound comprised of airy synth melodies and frenetic Afropop percussion that will have anyone yelling, “Motherf–ker, will you come on play that sh– back!” by the end of the track.

Asake & Olamide, “Amapiano”

Asake links up with his YBNL Nation boss Olamide on this scorching “Amapiano” club banger. He salutes the South African house genre for being a “big vibe” while adding his own spin to it, from the lively violin and saxophone to the larger-than-life crowd vocals. Meanwhile, Olamide flexes his mesmerizing flow when he raps, “One thing I know, I’m happy I know/ Amapiano, all of my P I know.” “Amapiano” will accompany Asake’s previously released singles “Yoga” and “2:30” on his upcoming sophomore album, Work of Art, due June 16 via YBNL Nation and EMPIRE.

Nonso Amadi, “Paper”

Amadi reflects on his personal and artistic growth “from seeds to a flower, uncoiling naturally for you,” according to a press release, on his debut album When It Blooms. On the highlight track “Paper,” the Canadian-based Nigerian singer makes the case for why he deserves a bigger bag. And regardless of renowned Nigerian producer London’s scintillating, playful percussion, Amadi’s clearly not playing when it comes to his paper as he sings, “Tell me why the hell you calling/ I don’t wanna know what you’re talking/ When I see the cash am all in.”

Iyanya & BNXN, “Sinner”

A seductive song in both lyric and feel, this collab between Iyanya and BNXN has an alluring aspect to it that is hard to get out of your head — and a falsetto hook that is somehow even more of an earworm than the verses, perfect for a late night vibe that still keeps you moving. Also check out BNXN’s single “Pray” — its choral and orchestral feel fills the soul, and it just barely missed out on inclusion here.

Oxlade & Flavour, “OVAMI”

Oxlade already landed a huge hit this year with “Ku Lo Sa,” and “OVAMI” is in a similar vein, with his soulful vocals soaring above the production. Bringing in veteran vocalist Flavour to add a different element to the second verse was another smart move; Flavour had another great song in the last two years with “Levels,” and he fits in seamlessly here. Essentially a love song, it transcends with its irresistible melodies.

Kwesi Arthur, “Penny”

This one from the Ghanaian rapper is a laid back groove about the come up, thinking back to the days when he didn’t have any cash and now looking around and realizing that not only are those distant memories, but that there isn’t really a limit to how far things can go. What makes this one stand out is that the sentiment doesn’t feel flamboyant or boastful, but more matter-of-fact — this is going to happen, but let’s just keep in mind how far we’ve come.

King Promise, “Terminator”

An ode to finding peace in life — despite what the title may imply — “Terminator” is a melting pot of styles and languages, with a simple overriding message clearly articulated in the second verse: “And my happiness comes first/ I never come life to stress, yeah.” The Ghanaian nails the mix of production and lyricism that gets the feel across almost effortlessly — that being the goal, in the end, of course.

Kizz Daniel, “Shu-Peru”

The perennially upbeat Nigerian Afropop singer came through with another fun groove for the summertime, flipping Salt-N-Pepa’s “Shoop” in the process. As a thesis statement for an artist, does it get more appropriate than Kizz singing: “We are the happy people / We are the world”? It fits him perfectly.