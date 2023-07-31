Afrobeats Fresh Picks of the Month: Spinall & Wizkid, Adekunle Gold, Tyla & More

July was a jam-packed month for new African musical releases. ODUMODUBLVCK and Fireboy DML heated things up with their mischievous collaboration “FIREGUN,” while Tyla tried cooling off with her thirst-quenching offering “Water.” Afropop showman Adekunle Gold and Nigerian superstar Kizz Daniel released two standout albums with Tequila Ever After and Maverick, respectively, while Azanti dropped the deluxe edition of his debut album Heart Parts & Nostalgia.

We’ve highlighted 10 of our favorite new Afrobeats (and related) songs that have come out roughly within the last month. Check out our latest Fresh Picks, and find your new summer soundtrack with our Spotify playlist below.

Spinall feat. Wizkid, “Loju”

Spinall reconnects with his frequent collaborator Wizkid for the slinky, amapiano-influenced club jam “Loju,” which also officially marks Spinall’s debut on Epic Records. Sizzling log drums, Wizkid’s seductive melodies and the song’s infectious vibe make the perfect combination (has Drake ruined that word for you, too?). “It’s a very special record because of our history together as partners in making some of the best Afrobeats records,” Spinall previously told Billboard in an interview. “Wizkid is someone I respect a lot. He has done collaborations with everybody on the continent, and he’s still doing it. Every time we link up, the energy is just different. Our friendship is beyond the music.”

Azanti feat. Adekunle Gold, “late4dinner (Remix)”

From the deluxe edition of his Heart Parts & Nostalgia album, Nigerian singer Azanti recruits Adekunle Gold for the even tastier “late4dinner” remix. The groovy acoustic guitar, simmering percussion and atmospheric synth melodies feel like they’re made to be listened to by the water, but Azanti can’t enjoy such serenity while he’s zooming in his Beamer to link up with a girl desperate for his love. Gold moves with equal smoothness and haste (“I’m gonna be with you in a minute/ I’m driving straight, driving straight to ya,” he croons) — so that he, like Azanti, can make sure his woman will be satisfied.

Crayon, “Adey”

The Afropop singer professes his love for a woman on the swoon-worthy cut “Adey” from his debut album Trench to Triumph. Crayon worships her with sensual lyrics like, “You know I like your body, smooth and juicy like sugar and spice,” while wondering if she’ll be his ride or die. The “Adey, adey dey/ Adey for you my baby” hook paired with the song’s easygoing tempo makes it that much easier to fall in love with Crayon and his music.

Tyla, “Water”

Tyla can usually keep her cool, but she commands “make me sweat/ make me hotter/ make me lose my breath/ make me water” on her new single. The South African darling’s sensual R&B melodies and the track’s scintillating amapiano log drums heat things up, per her request, but “Water” is as refreshing as its title makes it out to be.

Adekunle Gold with Habib Koité & Ami Faku, “Chasing Peace of Mind”

The first track off Gold’s new album Tequila Ever After, “Chasing Peace of Mind,” unpacks the star’s fervent search for serenity and realization that his vices (“One shot, I’m alright/ One smoke, I’m alright,” he sings) and even money won’t bring him any closer. With Malian singer-songwriter Habib Koité and South African singer Ami Faku’s remedying harmonies, maybe the song is the antidote Gold needed all along.

Nasty C, “Crazy Crazy”

The South African rapper has been busy lately with new music and a tour about to kick off, but his latest track “Crazy Crazy” stands out. There’s an almost Young Thug quality to his vocals at times, while the muted staccato guitar lends a carefree quality to the feel of the song, and the hook and melody are designed to get stuck in your head. A breezy hip-hop cut for the summertime.

Kizz Daniel feat. DJ Big N, Yemi Alade & Young Jonn, “Side Chick”

This track is off the new Kizz Daniel album Maverick, a top-shelf album with a slew of standout tracks — several of which (“Chu-Peru,” “RTID”) have been featured in this column in the past — as well as another major track (“Fave”) that was released two years ago. But “Side Chick” might be the best of them, with the engaging vocals of Yemi Alade blending in seamlessly and an almost triumphant hook that completely belies its subject matter, which will have you embracing the sly life if you’re not careful. (And while we’re here, check out another recent Young Jonn track that didn’t quite make the cut this week, “Sharpally.”)

Lil Kesh, “Bus Stop”

Kesh put out a six-song EP called Rhythm & Tunes this month, a collection of some of his loosies of the past year or so — including last year’s fantastic “Don’t Call Me” with Zinoleesky and the standout “Vanilla Bottega” with Joeboy from earlier this year — but “Bus Stop,” one of the brand new cuts, combines a lot of what Kesh does best: rapid-fire-yet-catchy verses, memorable melodies and big hooks that give the song more depth than it would otherwise have. And, since so much good music has come out this month and we can’t feature it all here, check out his guest spot on another standout track this month: Bella Shmurda’s “DND,” off his also excellent new six-song EP of the same name.

Ruger, “Kristy”

Ruger broke the doors down with his fantastic single “Asiwaju” in January, a song that got a lot of attention — rightfully — and put him in demand on a higher level than he’d reached before with hit singles like “Girlfriend” and “Red Flags.” “Kristy” is a brighter, more major-key track than “Asiwaju,” but similarly showcases his melodies and vocals on the love song, with some slick guitar work interspersing his verses. He’s one of the silkiest singers doing it right now.

ODUMODUBLVCK feat. Fireboy DML, “FIREGUN”

Both ODUMODUBLVCK and Fireboy have had a lot of success this year so far with a variety of singles, but this collaboration between them is up there with any of them. Some traditional Afrobeats drums underpin a dark, shimmering production, with Fireboy’s brooding hook casting a pall over his surroundings, leading to an almost haunting effect as ODUMODUBLVCK and Fireboy spit verses around it. The vibe is stark in its darkness, but it achieves exactly what it sets out to do.