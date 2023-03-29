Afrobeats Fresh Picks of the Month: Tiwa Savage, Adekunle Gold, Tay Iwar, Amaarae & More

March is coming to an end, and with it comes another installment of our Afrobeats Fresh Picks column, an endeavor that is heating up along with the weather.

At this point in the year, a quarter of the way through, there are already a handful of contenders for songs that will define the summer and carry us through all of 2023. But there’s also still plenty of room to pad out those playlists and a lot more music coming down the pipeline — including full albums from many of the artists who have been steadily building through singles in the first few months of this year.

The stars have been shining brighter together lately, from Major Lazer and Major League Djz‘s international alliance to the electric duo of Adekunle Gold and Zinoleesky to the triple team up of Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr and Young Jonn — in fact, this month’s edition features half collaborations and half solo tracks. Even songs we’ve previously featured, Libianca‘s “People” and Victony and Tempoe‘s “Soweto,” have added illustrious guests to new versions of their original tracks: Ayra Starr and Omah Lay on the former as well as Don Toliver and Rema on the latter. But there are plenty of solo gems from the likes of Amaarae, Bella Shmurda and Lil Kesh on the playlist, too, with plenty more deserving tracks just missing the cut.

Here, we’ve highlighted 10 of our favorite new Afrobeats (and related) songs that have come out roughly within the last month. Check out our latest Fresh Picks, and cue up our Spotify playlist below as you’re reading along.

Adekunle Gold feat. Zinoleesky, “Party No Dey Stop”

Adekunle Gold makes sure the “Party No Dey Stop” in his new up-tempo, Afropop single, which also marks his debut under Def Jam Recordings. Apart from his new major label deal, AG Baby flexes his co-sign from Oluwa (which means God in Yoruba) and his riches on the vivacious beat, co-produced by Kel-P and Monro, which ensures the vibes are not just immaculate but also eternal. He reflects on relying on God’s grace and having a good time alongside his fellow Agege native Zinoleesky, who’s featured on the track. “The world should be expecting madness from that guy – he’s so good,” Gold recently told Billboard. “I reached out to him, and then we got in the studio. In a matter of hours, we wrote his verse together and it was a banger.”

JayO, “22”

Rising North London-born, Nigerian singer JayO is the ultimate charmer in his sensual single “22,” which has an all-too-fitting Feb. 22 official release date. While scintillating snippets had been swarming TikTok before then – with “22” garnering almost 300,000 user-generated videos to date on the platform – the full 2-minute, 22-second single captures JayO’s explicit desires with a girl who’s (you guessed it) 22 years old and “too hot to handle,” as he croons over the lush R&B piano loop and sizzling percussion. While JayO can’t keep his hands off this girl, our ears can’t get enough of this song.

Amaarae, “Reckless & Sweet”

Amaarae delivers a “Reckless and Sweet” yet slightly savage offering from her forthcoming sophomore album Fountain Baby. The Ghanaian Afropop singer draws in (and calls out) her money-hungry admirer with the siren-like hook “Call me when the money come, come, come, come, come/ To the money I’ma run, run, run, run, run,” which sounds just as mesmerizing and attractive as Amaarae’s spending habits. Nothing less is expected from the “SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY” hitmaker, whose irresistible swagger can be found in the latest Mugler x H&M campaign or front row during Milan Fashion Week as she also builds up her name in the neighboring fashion world, where she can further relish in opulence.

Tay Iwar, “Healing”

Nigerian alté singer Tay Iwar provides himself with a musical antidote from a previous, harmful relationship on “Healing,” his first single of 2023. His hypnotizing, digitized “healing from your stress” hook floats above a bubbling percussive pattern that can wash anyone’s worries away with the simple press of the play button. But for Iwar himself, his healing journey doesn’t just involve uncomfortable revelations as to what went wrong, but also “[killing] all of my worries with champagne.” After being featured on “True Love” from Wizkid’s critically acclaimed Made in Lagos and co-writing/co-producing Burna Boy’s standout “Alone” from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, Iwar continues to show his fans that he can lend his talents to the biggest stars while also being a star in his own right.

Major Lazer & Major League Djz feat. Brenda Fassie, “Mamgobhozi”

American EDM DJ trio Major Lazer and African DJ/producer duo Major League Djz join forces on their new amapiano album, Piano Republik. On the single “Mamgobhozi,” the late Queen of African Pop Brenda Fassie’s vocals come to life, via a sample of her 1997 hit “Vuli Ndlela,” adding an honorable touch to a project dedicated to celebrating the amapiano sound traveling across the globe from its native South African townships. “Brenda Fassie was not only an icon, but she inspired many Black South Africans to be their authentic selves,” Major League Djz say in a press statement. “’Vuli Ndlela’ is undoubtedly one of Brenda Fassie’s best bodies of work, holding the title of ‘Song of the Decade,’ and a song we heard playing at every South African wedding and home then and now … Her music catalog speaks for her long after she has left us, a true force.”

Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr & Young Jonn, “Stamina”

Young Jonn has been on a hell of a run with his singles of late — see “Mood” and “Currency” previously — and this track sees him sandwiched in between two fantastic singers from two different generations in Tiwa Savage and Ayra Starr. Those two have been on hot streaks of their own lately — witness Tiwa on the “Who Is Your Guy?” remix with Spyro and duetting with Asake on “Loaded” earlier this year, while Starr has one of the biggest songs out in “Rush” and another one growing in prominence with “Sability.” Is that enough reason to listen to this? If not, take our word for it: It’s great. Treat yourself.

Bella Shmurda, “Ara (Gen Gen Tin)”

Almost ominous in its opening notes, the latest single from Bella Shmurda quickly opens up (through the production of Larry Lanes) into one of the most infectious hooks of the year so far, propelled by its call and response. And, yes, there’s a dance challenge, so go check that out too. And while we’re here, check out that new track he dropped with Nasty C, the “Philo” remix — but good luck getting “Ara” out of your head first.

Khaid & Boy Spyce, “Carry Me Go”

Last month we included Khaid’s sweet ode “Jolie” on our playlist, and this month we’ve got another one from the young Nigerian singer with an innate knack for melody and inviting hooks. Here, the collaboration with Boy Spyce somehow turns those melodies up a notch, with the track steadily building and layering into a full-on choir production, taking the song into the stratosphere.

Jaido P & Fireboy DML, “One of a Kind”

Fireboy dropped a pair of red-hot features this month, between this one and Peruzzi’s “Pressure,” but there’s something about the melding of his voice with the more streetwise rapping of Jaido P, each of them switching back and forth between Yoruba and English, that sets this one apart from the rest of what’s coming out right now. You could easily see this one going off in the U.K. at the drop of a hat.

Lil Kesh, “Good Bad Boy”

As mentioned in a previous column, Lil Kesh had one of the hands-down best songs of 2022 with “Don’t Call Me,” alongside Zinoleesky. “Good Bad Boy” has a completely different feel, incorporating horns and a back-and-forth bridge supported by rapped verses that pile on top of one another, creating an energy that propels the track forward. Kesh is one of the more elastic vocalists around right now, mixing in all kinds of styles, melodies and flows — sometimes even into the same line of a verse — and that’s all on display here.