Mariah, Beyonce, Rihanna & More: Vote for Your Favorite Modern-Day Love Song

We want to know: What's your favorite modern love song?

Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey, "We Belong Together" Courtesy Photo

If you’re looking for a romantic song from this century, Billboard has you covered. On Monday (Feb. 14) — just in time for Valentine’s Day — we unveiled our staff list of the 50 Best Love Songs of the 21st Century. Now we want to know: What’s your favorite modern love song?

Appropriately, Beyoncé’s “Love on Top” landed on top of our list, followed by Mariah Carey (“We Belong Together”), Frank Ocean (“Thinkin Bout You”), Alicia Keys (“If I Ain’t Got You”) and Rihanna featuring Calvin Harris (“We Found Love”) rounding out the top five.

But that’s just the very beginning. We’ve got dozens more songs on this list, from Shakira’s “Que Me Quedes Tú” to Paramore’s “The Only Exception.” We also have another appearance from both Queen Bey (“Crazy in Love” featuring Jay-Z at No. 12) and RiRi (“Love on the Brain” at No. 22).

So take a look at our 50 favorites in the poll below, or write in your own pick.

