The 3 Best Karaoke Machines to Buy Right Now

From Disney classics to Billboard chart-toppers, the most popular karaoke songs these days span ages, genres and singing styles.

Our Billboard survey ranked a popular Shania Twain hit as the best karaoke song of all time, followed closely by a Backstreet Boys classic and Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive.”

Karaoke company Singing Machine, meantime, released its list of the most popular karaoke songs, based on tracks selected by its users. “Let It Go,” from Disney’s Frozen, tops the list, followed by Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey,” and Lil Nas X’s Billboard record-breaking hit, “Old Town Road.”

Singing Machine, whose SDL2093 STUDIO is one of the best all-in-one karaoke machines around ($249, SingingMachine.com), is also the company behind the official Carpool Karaoke Mic ($49.99), based on the popular Carpool Karaoke segment on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

While a karaoke microphone is great for solo singing or a casual session, you’ll want to pick up a karaoke machine to really turn the party up.

If you’re looking to host a karaoke night at home, a number of brands are making high-end karaoke machines that you can find online. Unlike a basic karaoke mic, the best karaoke machines include not only a microphone, but a stand, speaker and all the cables and accessories you need to replicate a full-scale karaoke setup too. Here are some of our favorite karaoke machines to shop now.

Singing Machine

Singing Machine Studio $249 Buy Now 1

One of the best all-in-one karaoke machines that we’ve tested, the Singing Machine STUDIO comes with a microphone, large portable speaker and a built-in subwoofer. The speaker gets up to 25 hours of playtime, letting you easily take it to the park, backyard or beach. Singing Machine’s auto-tune feature easily touches up your vocals, and lets you choose from dozens of voice effects to enhance your performance.

Use an HDMI cable to connect the STUDIO to your TV (if you want to read the lyrics off screen). You can also play songs off your phone via Bluetooth. Download the accompanying Singing Machine Mobile App, powered by the Karaoke Channel, to access more than 14,000 full length songs.

Amazon

Singtrix Portable Karaoke Machine $399.99 Buy Now From Amazon 1

The Singtrix Karaoke Machine comes from the creators of Guitar Hero, and has been featured on Shark Tank, Ellen, Keeping Up With The Kardashians and more. One of the most powerful and complete karaoke machines we’ve used, the Singtrix bundle gets you a microphone, adjustable mic stand, device stand (say, to read lyrics off your phone or tablet) and a powerful speaker/subwoofer combo. The built-in touchpad gets you more than 375 effects, with everything with pitch correction, to auto-tune to pre-set genre effects (I.e. for rap, rock, country and even K-pop).

Amazon

SINGSATION All-In-One Karaoke System $149.99 Buy Now From Amazon 1

If you don’t have a ton of space in your room or apartment, the Singstation Karaoke Machine is a great choice with a small footprint. This set comes with an adjustable mic stand, device stand, microphone and a main speaker hub, that lets you add 16 different light effects while you’re singing. Connect to the speakers via Bluetooth and choose from 10 different voice effects to switch up your pitch, and eight sound effects to pump up the crowd (think air horn, DJ scratch and more).