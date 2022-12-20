From GloRilla to Latto, What’s Your Favorite Hip-Hop Song of 2022? Vote!

It’s been a banner year for hip-hop and Billboard recently rounded up our critics’ picks of the genre’s 15 best tracks of 2022. But now that we’ve run through our favorites, we want to know which hip-hop song you loved the most.

The past twelve months have seen newcomers like GloRilla and Ice Spice explode onto the scene and rising stars like Latto finally break through, while hitmakers such as Kendrick Lamar, DJ Khaled, Cardi B and more continued to successfully crank out smash singles and fan-favorite album cuts.

In fact, not one but two tracks by GloRilla have landed in Billboard‘s top 10 picks of the year — “F.N.F. (LET’S GO),” her debut release, at No. 1 and its Cardi B-assisted follow-up “Tomorrow 2” at No. 6. Lamar is another artist who delivered multiple hits this year: “N95” and “Rich Spirit,” both off his fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.

While they’ve both been indicted in the sprawling RICO case against YSL, Gunna and Young Thug collaborated with Future on “Pushin P,” which became the highest-charting single off the former’s third studio album, DS4Ever.

Meanwhile, DJ Khaled enlisted an entire entourage of A-listers, from Jay-Z and Rick Ross to Lil Wayne and John Legend, for “God Did,” the title track off his stacked thirteenth studio album that peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 upon its July release.

Other songs that made our list of favorites include Latto’s Tom Tom Club-interpolating “Big Energy,” Vince Staples‘ “When Sparks Fly” and “Hotel Lobby,” the grimy single released by Quavo and Takeoff just one month before the latter’s tragic murder.

Vote for your favorite hip-hop song of the year in Billboard‘s poll below.