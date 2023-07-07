Friday Dance Music Guide: The Week’s Best New Dance Tracks From Skrillex & Boyz Noize, RL Grime & Juelz & More

This week in dance music: Tomorrowland announced TikTok as its official content partner for the festival happening in Belgium later this month; we premiered exclusive sets from Seismic Spring, and saw exclusive footage from the ODESZA film premiering worldwide today (July 7); the Shalizi Group announced AFROJACK as its newest management client; we talked to Aluna about her new album MYCELiUM, Above & Beyond earned their first RIAA-certified gold record; and John Summit told us about the pressure of remixing deadmau5 and Kaskade’s 2008 classic, “I Remember.”

Skrillex & Boys Noize, “Fine Day Anthem”

The Label: OWSLA/ Boys Noize Records/ Atlantic

The Spiel: The much-anticipated track from the longtime friends and frequent collaborators was previewed during their recent b2b in Berlin and today gets an official release. After making straight-up bass music together as Dog Blood, the output from Skrillex and Boys Noize has become decidedly slicker and (like the rest of Skrillex’s most recent work) way rave-ier, with a sort of haunting crystalline voice singing about how it’s going to be a fine night tonight over galloping production that indeed gives an after-dark feeling.

The Vibe: Checking the time on the dancefloor and realizing today has become tomorrow.

RL Grime & Juelz, “Breach”

The Label: Sable Valley Records

The Spiel: RL Grime and Canadian producer Juelz go big (really big) on a cinematic hard-hitter that meshes rave and trap with a vocal hook straight from house music’s ’90s radio days. It somehow hits with the weight and velocity as the rest of RL Grime’s most classic output.

The Vibe: Like you loved trap back in the day, and maybe don’t go out as much as you used to, but still enjoy headbanging at your desk while you write this.

Skream & Prospa, “Waiheke Island”

The Label: Skreamizm/Platoon

The Spiel: Skream and U.K. duo Prospa team up for the delightful “Waiheke Island,” which is named after the second-largest island in the Hauraki Gulf of New Zealand. The track does indeed have a breezy beach vibe, with a sort of island synth floating over breakbeat production.

The Artist Says: “The first time I met the Prospa guys we bonded instantly, it was on tour in New Zealand – I love them and they’re like my little brothers to me,” says Skream. “We made ‘Waiheke Island’ over there as we had some down time between gigs. As we hit it off so well, the track came together rapidly. I think with the fun energy and personality of the track, we made a belter that’s perfect for good times with your best pals.”

The Vibe: Like when the most hardcore ravers you know go on vacation and post photos of themselves swimming with dolphins and whatnot.

Hayden James & Bob Moses, “Do You Want Me”

The Label: Future Classic

The Spiel: Australian producer Hayden James and the gentlemen of Bob Moses have always been masterful at creating a mood, so the lush quality of their latest collaborative effort “Do You Want Me” is hardly surprising. A fast-paced, percussion-driven come-on of a song, the track is paired with a delightfully weird music video that finds a guy with a mullet and track pants enjoying a solo journey around Los Angeles, as one does.

The Artist Says: “We’ve known Hayden for a bit, and of course have been aware of his work since well before he gave us his killer mix of our track ‘Back Down’ (which we still play all the time btw),” Bob Moses says in a statement. “We had thought about working together before but somehow never got around to it. But just like that, the window opened and this track quickly came to life out of a few sessions in LA. Hayden is a lovely guy, and we had fun with the process.”

The Vibe: Like watching the sun set over the L.A. river.

Carlita & Calussa, “When I Fell In Love”

The Label: Higher Ground

The Spiel: Cuban/American production duo Calussa pair with the white hot Carlita for a sweet, sophisticated and extremely listenable house track that plays off of UBQ Project’s 1991 track “When I Fell in Luv.”

The Vibe: Like falling in luv.