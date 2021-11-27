Billboard Buys: Sony’s Wireless Headphones Are Just $38

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Few brands consistently hit the mark like Sony when it comes to making top-rated headphones. Their WH-1000XM4 headphones are the best noise-cancelling headphones in the business, while their WHCH710N model (on sale for $78) are great for taking calls at home or the office.

The best Sony headphones deal online right now though is with the Sony WH-CH510 Wireless Headphones, which are marked down to just $38 on Amazon. An Amazon exclusive (meaning you won’t find this deal anywhere else), the headphones have been priced as high as $99 in the past, making this a discount you don’t want to miss.

This appears to be tied to an Amazon Cyber Monday deal so we recommend adding to cart soon before the sale is over.

Shop: Sony Wireless Headphones WH-CH510 $38

The WH-CH510 feature soft and comfortable earcups and big, bright sound that lasts up to 35 hours on a single charge. Pair the headphones to your phone or laptop via Bluetooth, or plug in when you need a quick boost. A 10-minute charge gets you up to 90 minutes of playtime.

A 30mm driver unit isn’t as big as some of the pricier headphones out there, but these cups still deliver decent sound, whether you’re listening to music or your favorite podcast.

These headphones are great for taking calls too, and they’re compatible with voice assistants like Siri and Google, so you can take calls, change songs and adjust volume hands-free.

What we like: the swivel design of the earcups help the headphones fold flat for easy travel. Add on a storage case for your headphones for just $10 here.

This deal gets you a pair of Sony wireless headphones, USB Type-C cable for charging and an instruction manual. $38 for a pair of brand name headphones is not a deal you see often. See the full Sony headphones deal on Amazon here. As with all Amazon deals, quantities are limited so we recommend adding to cart now.

