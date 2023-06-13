What’s Your Favorite BTS Song? Vote!

Happy anniversary, BTS! The superstar boy band is celebrating 10 years since their debut on Tuesday (June 13).

To honor the group’s decade of accomplishments, we at Billboard have updated and extended our list of our favorite BTS songs to include 60 album-spanning hits. From Hot 100 hits to beloved B-sides like “Run BTS” and “Blue & Grey,” tracks for every type of ARMY have made our list celebrating RM, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, V and Jung Kook.

We want to know which BTS song is your favorite. Take a look at our list here, and let us know by voting below.