×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

What’s Your Favorite BTS Song? Vote!

Let us know your top track from BTS by voting in our poll.

BTS
BTS BIG HIT

Happy anniversary, BTS! The superstar boy band is celebrating 10 years since their debut on Tuesday (June 13).

Related

BTS

BTS’ 60 Best Songs: Critics’ Picks

To honor the group’s decade of accomplishments, we at Billboard have updated and extended our list of our favorite BTS songs to include 60 album-spanning hits. From Hot 100 hits to beloved B-sides like “Run BTS” and “Blue & Grey,” tracks for every type of ARMY have made our list celebrating RM, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, V and Jung Kook.

We want to know which BTS song is your favorite. Take a look at our list here, and let us know by voting below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad