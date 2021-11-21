Billboard Buys: Get Bose’s Best-Selling Earbuds on Sale for $129

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Bose is synonymous with great audio and the company continues to lead the pack when it comes to making headphones and earbuds for listening to music. If you’re looking for a great pair of wireless earbuds right now, Bose has put its SoundSport Earbuds on sale for $129 on Amazon.

It’s the first time these earbuds have been discounted since the spring. This is also one of the best Bose earbuds deal online right now and part of Amazon’s big Black Friday deals. Regularly $149+, the new Bose deal drops $20 off the price of these best-selling buds.

Bose SoundSport Wireless Earbuds $129.99

Unlike traditional earbuds, which are totally wireless, the Bose SoundSport Wireless Earbuds feature two buds that wrap around your neck or head, for a more comfortable listening experience. No more worrying about loose buds falling out, or losing your earbuds in your bag again.

Bose always delivers a high-end listening experience, and these earbuds boast big bass and loud sound thanks to Bose active EQ technology. A single charge gets you up to six hours of battery life — enough for a long run or a cross-country flight.

These Bose earbuds are great for working out too, with a sweat-proof and weather-resistant coating, that lets you take it out on a run or to the gym without worry. Bose says its redesigned “StayHear+ Sport tips” stay in your ear more naturally and comfortably.

Everything pairs easily over Bluetooth with your phone or laptop, making this great for work calls too. These Bose earbuds have a 4.5-star rating (out of five) from more than 36,000 reviews online. Normally $149+, this Bose discount brings the price down to just $129. See the full deal offer here.

