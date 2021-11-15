Here Are All the Best Black Friday Deals This Year

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Friday is just around the corner, and major stores and sites have been getting a head start on the holiday madness by posting early deals — perfect for those who are looking to get an early start on holiday shopping to avoid shipping delays or out-of-stock wishlist items.

We’ve compiled everything you need to know about the best Black Friday deals for 2021. We’ll be updating this page in the lead up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, especially during that weekend, so bookmark this link and come back to check out the latest deals.

See the deals below.

Trending on Billboard

When is Black Friday 2021?

Black Friday starts every year on the day after Thanksgiving, and this year it’s Friday, November 26. Black Friday has long been considered as the “kickoff” to the holiday shopping season, and retailers used to only offer one-day deals until recent years, when they’ve extended their Black Friday deals through Black Friday weekend, which is on November 26-28, 2021 this year.

Black Friday weekend is known as one of the the busiest shopping days of the year, and new data from Adobe’s 2021 Holiday Shopping Forecast predict online sales over those three days to top $36 billion. Make sure to get your lists ready.

What Are the Best Black Friday Deals 2021?

While Amazon.com is a go-to site for the best deals across tech, beauty, fashion, home and more, so many retailers and online sites are also offering deals. Target, Walmart and Best Buy traditionally hold big Black Friday sales, and a lot of smaller sites are also launching 2021 Black Friday deals.

Now’s the time to shop for expensive things that don’t typically go on sale, such as Black Friday is also your best chance to get savings on items that typically don’t go on sale, such as at-home fitness equipment, digital cameras and drones.

Bed Bath & Beyond, JC Penney and Sam’s Club (which now has a 90-day free trial to let you shop SamsClub.com without a membership) are also offering Black Friday deals. Check out QVC’s Black Friday deals too, which you can shop online at QVC.com.

What Are the Best Amazon Black Friday Deals This Year?

Amazon is offering countless deals and discounts, and even has an “Early Black Friday Deals” page which offers limited-time deals across a variety of categories.

Be sure to check back to Amazon.com on November 26 to shop all the biggest Amazon Black Friday deals for 2021.

Get a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime here to score the discounts.

What Are the Best Tech Black Friday Deals 2021?

RetailMeNot lists items like VIZIO TVs, JBL wireless earbuds, and Samsung Galaxy watches for their best tech deals. You can also expect a number of Black Friday laptop deals, on popular brands like Microsoft, HP laptops and Google Chromebooks.

Good news for gamers! Speakers meant for PC gaming and gaming headsets for gamers and streamers alike are all expected to go on sale. While we’re on the topic of gaming, make sure to snatch some original Nintendo Switch deals to be snapped up from now through Cyber Monday. See the latest Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals here. Pick up a game of Animal Crossing and its cute amiibo cards too, as Animal Crossing New Horizons just launched its new 2.0 update with a ton of cool new features.

It’s always a great time to snatch Apple products when they’re on sale too. Right now, the AirPods Pro are on sale for under $200, which $50 less than their regular price.

What Are the Best Beauty Black Friday Deals 2021?

Ulta Beauty is already launching early Black Friday deals every Thursday through Saturday across all categories until Black Friday. Then, on Black Friday, Ulta Beauty will be offering savings of up to 50% off its top products and brands. Worry not if you miss out on both, because Ulta’s “Holiday Beauty Blitz” will feature new deals on gifts from Nov. 28 through Dec. 25.

Ulta Beauty carries big-name beauty brands like Kylie Cosmetics, Urban Decay, BH Cosmetics, Benefit Cosmetics, Too Faced and many more — plus fragrances including Ariana Grande’s God Is a Women fragrance. Shop the best 2021 beauty products via Ulta’s 2021 holiday gift guide.

What Are the Best Fashion Black Friday Deals This Year?

Big clothing retailers will likely be offering Black Friday fashion deals this year, including Amazon, Nike, Ugg, H&M, Zara, Uniqlo and Gap.

Gap is getting started early on the holiday fun, with a 40-50% off sale right now.

Last year, Adidas, Reebok and FootLocker.com were among the big footwear Black Friday discounts, so make sure to check their sites. Adidas is already offering 50% off items here.