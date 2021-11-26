From TIDAL to Hulu, These Streaming Services Are Offering $1 Subscriptions for Black Friday

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The best Black Friday deals this year aren’t just limited to earbuds and home gadgets — you can also score some great streaming deals on music services, and TV and movie streaming sites.

What Are the Best Black Friday Streaming Deals?

We’ve rounded up the Best Black Friday streaming deals for 2021 which span popular on-demand streamers as well as live TV streaming sites if you’ve cut the cord. Act fast – these are limited-time offers that will expire soon.

$1 TIDAL Subscription

The best music streaming deal comes courtesy of TIDAL Right now, you can get three months of TIDAL HiFi for just $1 (total). Or upgrade and get three months of TIDAL HiFi Plus for $2 total.

This is the best TIDAL deal online and the cheapest price we’ve ever seen for the HiFi music streamer. This TIDAL deal expires December 6.

$1 Hulu Subscription

The online streaming site has dropped its subscription price to just $0.99/month as part of a Hulu Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal. The deal, which started at midnight on Thanksgiving Day, gets you instant access to Hulu’s ad-supported plan for just $0.99 per month for an entire year. That works out to savings of about $72 for a 12-month subscription.

This is the cheapest Hulu deal we’ve ever seen. The Hulu Cyber Weekend offer ends at 11:59pm EST on November 29.

$1 AMC, Paramount+, Showtime or Starz Subscription

If you’ve been looking to sign up for Paramount+, AMC, Showtime or Starz, you’ll want to snag this Amazon Prime Channels deal for Black Friday weekend, which gets you two months of streaming on the service for only $0.99 per month.

The streaming services usually cost up to $10.99 a month on their own, so this deal essentially gets you a $10 discount on a monthly subscription.

The Amazon channels deal gets you two full months of service for less than $2 total. Other channels included in the Black Friday Amazon streaming deal include AMC, Discovery+, Epix, Lifetime Movie Club, Motortrend, Faith & Family, and more.

This deal runs through the end of November 29 (11:59pm PST). Keep in mind, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to score the $0.99 streaming deal. Not a Prime member? Use this link to get a 30-day free trial here. That’ll give you instant access to shop this Prime Channels deal along with all the 2021 Black Friday deals.

$1 Discovery+ Subscription

If you’re a fan of home improvement, food, real estate and reality TV, you’ll want to sign up for Discovery+. Regularly $4.99 a month, the Discovery+ Black Friday deal gets you three months of streaming for just $0.99 a month.

Discovery+ includes content from HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, OWN, Discovery, Discovery+ Originals, Investigation Discovery, Magnolia Network, A&E, Lifetime, History, DIY Network, Science Channel and more. Get the deal here.

$5 Philo Subscription

Philo.com is a great way to stream live TV along with on-demand content, with the service offering 60+ live TV channels and unlimited DVR (to record shows to watch later). Right now, new subscribers can get Philo for just $5 as part of Philo’s Black Friday sale. A regular subscription to Philo costs $25 a month but use the promo code BFCM at checkout here and receive $20 off your first month.

Philo’s channels include AMC, A&E, MTV, BET, Discovery, VH1, Food Network, History, Nickelodeon, OWN, TLC, Lifetime, Hallmark, Paramount, TV One, and more.

The promotion is open to all new Philo subscribers and goes until 11:59 PM PT on December 1. Get the deal here.

$10 Sling Subscription

Sling TV is offering a $10 a month deal for your first month, before its $35 per month charge. Sling TV offers live television streaming with 30+ channels and on-demand content over the internet, which you can watch on your phone, laptop or any other smart device. Get the Sling Black Friday deal here.

Six Months of Disney+ Free

If you’ve been looking for a Disney+ free trial or searching for a way to stream Disney+ for free, you’ll want to take advantage of this new Amazon offer, which gets you six months of Disney+ with a subscription to Amazon Music.

Right now, both new and existing subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited are eligible for up to six months of Disney+ for free. A Disney+ subscription usually costs $7.99 a month, so the deal saves you more than $47 over paying for the streaming service month to month. Get the Disney+ deal here.

30-Day Free Trial to Amazon Prime

An Amazon Prime membership is one of the best values when it comes to a subscription program online. In addition to free shipping and member-only deals, a Prime membership gets you access to Amazon Prime Video’s slate of TV shows, movies and originals (think The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Wheel of Time and more).

Right now, Amazon is offering a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime, so you can test out all its benefits and offerings. Use the deal to shop all of Amazon’s Black Friday deals and to start streaming content instantly. Get your free trial to Amazon Prime here.