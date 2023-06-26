What Was Your Favorite 2023 BET Awards Performance? Vote!

The biggest stars in R&B and hip-hop flocked to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night for the 2023 BET Awards — but who had your favorite performance of the night?

Lil Uzi Vert kicked off the night’s festivities, taking to the stage of the Microsoft Theater and opening the show with not just one, but two tracks: the new track “Spin Again” — which contained a shout-out to Ice Spice, who was in the audience — and the rapper’s viral hit, “Just Wanna Rock,” which got the crowd up on its feet and dancing.

Related Watch the 2023 BET Awards Performances

As for Ice Spice, she made her debut performance at the BET Awards and delivered a medley of three tracks from her Like..? EP — her breakthrough single “Munch,” “Princess Diana” (the Nicki Minaj-assisted remix that topped the Hot Rap Songs chart) and “In Ha Mood.” The Bronx-bred rapper turned the event into a replica of New York City, complete with a basketball court, a bodega and an above-ground train.

In addition to solo performances from GloRilla, Latto and more, the night also included a series of tributes: Offset and Quavo of Migos paid tribute to their fallen third member Takeoff; Patti LaBelle honored the late Tina Turner; Swizz Beatz, Coi Leray and more coming together to celebrate Lifetime Achievement honoree Busta Rhymes; E-40, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Ja Rule and others hitting the stage for the landmark 50th anniversary of hip-hop; and more.

Which performance at the 2023 BET Awards was your favorite? Vote in our poll below.