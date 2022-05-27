Benny Blanco Blends Three BTS Hits Into a Dance-Ready Remix: Listen

BTS‘ anthology album, Proof, is only 14 days away, but the K-pop stars are still giving to ARMY ahead of time. The global superstars have teamed up with record producer Benny Blanco, who remixed three of his personal picks from the group’s catalogue to bring new life to the songs.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Benny Blanco BTS See latest videos, charts and news

The tracks included on the dance ready remix are “Blood Sweat & Tears,” “Life Goes On” and “Fake Love”; “Blood Sweat & Tears” appears on BTS’2016 album Wings, while “Life Goes On” hails from the group’s Billboard 200 No. 1 album Be, which was released in 2020. “Fake Love” is originally a track on BTS’ Love Yourself: Tear, but is being re-released on disc one of Proof.

While Blanco kept the tone of the K-pop group’s vocals intact, he played with turntable scratching noises and hi-hat-inspired trap beats on “Blood Sweat & Tears” before launching into a vocal-stripped version of “Life Goes On.” The vocals reappear on “Fake Love,” which features more trap beats and an assist from someone who sounds like Snoop Dogg at the end of the clip. (Billboard has reached out to Snoop’s reps; the rapper confirmed in April that his portion of his collaboration with BTS is complete, though he has not revealed details or a release date.)

The producer shared some of the behind-the-scenes process of him making the track via his Instagram Story, explaining that BTS’ team reached out to him for the opportunity and he was in shock because “Everyone knows I’m the biggest BTS fan.” He was also asked by the K-pop group’s team to make a video of his creation process and ultimately failed to get the needed clips for a video, but it’s fine because Blanco is a happy camper. “Basically the moral of this story is that I really love BTS,” he captioned his video, which featured all seven members of the group with floating heart emojis.

The remix comes ahead of BTS’ scheduled launch of its highly anticipated anthology album Proof, in celebration of the group’s nine-year anniversary this year. See the official track list for CDs one, two and three here. Proof is out June 10. Meanwhile, BTS is set to delve into podcasting — the group will launch its new show BTS Radio: Past & Present on Apple Music 1, which is set to premiere on May 28 as 6 a.m. PT.

Listen to Blanco’s remix and watch his making-of video below.