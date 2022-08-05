Benny Blanco’s ‘Bad Decisions’ Feat. BTS & Snoop Dogg Is Here: Stream It Now

Benny Blanco is famous for working with pop music all-stars like Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Kesha and more — but his newest track may be his most epic collaboration yet. On Friday (Aug. 5) at midnight, the 34-year-old super producer dropped “Bad Decisions,” the lead single off his upcoming album, and an accompanying music video featuring two of the world’s biggest names: BTS‘ Jin, Jimin, V and Jung Kook and Snoop Dogg.

The guys first began teasing the new track in July, releasing a string of hilarious videos in which Blanco tries his best to fit in with BTS. In one, he video chats Jin, Jimin, V and Jung Kook and flat out asks them if he can join the band. “No,” the BTS members immediately say in unison, before Jimin offers a compromise: “But we can make a song together.”

“Let’s make the best song in the entire world,” Blanco replies. “Let’s go!”

The guys also released a short trailer for the “Bad Decisions” music video prior to its release, featuring the “Eastside” artist identifying himself as a second Jimin in an effort to make his boy band dreams come true. “This year, they’re back,” says a dramatic voice over, stumbling a bit when the trailer cuts to Blanco pretending to be Jimin. “Jin, V, Jung Kook, Jimin — Jimin? — Snoop. ‘Bad Decisions.’”

Though official promotions for the new song only began in recent weeks, Snoop Dogg has been promising a collaboration between him and BTS for months. In January, the rapper revealed on a podcast that BTS had reached out to him with the hopes of working together, and in March, he said their partnership was “official like a referee with a whistle.”

“I make good music. They make good music,” Snoop said of the K-Pop phenomenon at the time. “And we end up doing this. This is what it’s always about, bringing our worlds together.”

Watch Benny Blanco, BTS and Snoop Dogg’s new music video and stream “Bad Decisions” below:

STREAMING LINK TKTKTK