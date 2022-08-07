Fans Choose Benny Blanco’s ‘Bad Decisions’ Feat. BTS & Snoop Dogg as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Benny Blanco‘s latest song “Bad Decisions,” featuring BTS and Snoop Dogg, has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Aug. 5) on Billboard, choosing the epic collaboration between the super producer, K-pop stars and rap giant as their favorite new music release of the past week.

“Bad Decisions,” the lead single from Blanco’s as-yet-untitled upcoming album, beat out new music by Calvin Harris (Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2), WILLOW (“hover like a GODDESS”), Lauv (All 4 Nothing), DJ Khaled featuring Drake and Lil Baby (“Staying Alive”), and others.

“Bad Decisions” finds BTS’ Jin, V, Jung Kook and Jimin showing off their vocal talents and seeing what trouble they can get up to, as Snoop Dogg provides an assist in his signature laid back flow.

Placing second on the past week’s tally with almost 20% of the vote was Harris’ new album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, the follow-up to 2017’s Vol. 1. Much like the first installment, Vol. 2 pulls out all the stops and delivers a star-studded lineup, including “Potion” with Dua Lipa and Young Thug, followed by “Stay With Me” featuring Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell.

Harris’ latest project also sees unique pairings in Charlie Puth and rising dancehall star Shenseea on “Obsessed,” along with Busta Rhymes attacking the beat solo on “Ready or Not.”

See the final results of this week’s new music release poll below.