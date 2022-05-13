×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Fresh Off His Eurovision 2022 Appearance, Benny Benassi Drops ‘Lightwaves’ With Anabel Englund

The electro-pop track is the first collaboration from the Italian legend and American star.

Benny Benassi
Benny Benassi Nick Onken

Benny Benassi and Anabel Englund are seeing the “Light.”

On Friday (May 13), the Italian legend and American star are releasing their first-ever collab “Lightwaves,” out via Ultra Records. The track is a tough, sensual slice of electro-pop with a lifted sing-along chorus about wanting to touch, feel you, need you, babe. Listen to the track below.

“Working on this track with Benny has teenager me screaming,” Englund says in a statement. “It brings me back to my very first raver days, and I’m just so happy things have come full circle. I feel honored to collaborate with him. I love what we created and I am ready to share it with the world.”

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

anabel englund

Benny Benassi

See latest videos, charts and news

“As we were working on the first idea of the track that would become ‘Lightwaves,’ I immediately thought about Anabel,” adds Benassi.  “I love her voice and her style! She gave her unique touch to the lyrics and the melody and she absolutely crushed it.”

Related

The Chainsmokers Alex Pall Drew Taggart

The Chainsmokers' New Studio Album 'So Far So Good' Is Here: Stream It Now

On May 10, Benassi also made an appearance on Eurovision 2022, which is happening this week in Turin, Italy. For the performance in his native country, Benassi joined Italian songwriter Dardust and a fleet of dancers to perform a piano and orchestral medley of Italian international hits through the decades. This medley included Benassi’s own songs “Golden Nights” and the all-time classic, “Satisfaction.” This latter track spent 54 weeks Dance/Electronic Digital Songs Sales chart after its release in 2010.

Both “Lightwave” artists are currently on tour, with Benassi playing dates in Las Vegas and throughout Europe until the end of August and Englund booked for large-scale festivals including EDC Las Vegas later this month and Rock In Rio, happening in Brazil this September.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad