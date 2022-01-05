Benji Madden Celebrates 7 Years of Marriage ‘In the Happy Lane’ With Cameron Diaz

Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz have been married for seven years, and from the Good Charlotte rocker’s Instagram post on Wednesday (Jan. 5), it’s clear that the love between the two is stronger than ever.

“Today 7 years married,” he wrote alongside one of his paintings, featuring a leopard and a plant against a bright pink background. “Always dreamed of having a family like this. Happy, peaceful, consistent, loyal and unconditional equally filled with passion and depth.”

“Calling it a Honeymoon doesn’t cover it. Real life,” he continued in the heart-melting post. “The only real challenge we have is making time go slower cause life goes by fast in the happy lane, Always and forever knowing we are home @camerondiaz Happy Anniversary I love you!”

Diaz and Madden met in 2014 through Benji’s twin brother Joel and his wife Nicole Richie. On January 5, 2015, the couple tied the knot and later welcomed their first child — daughter Raddix — in December 2019.

In September, Diaz was a guest on the Anna Faris Is Unqualified podcast and discussed first meeting Madden. “I met mine through my now sister-in-law and brother-in-law, I met them first and then they didn’t set us up but we were in the same room because of them, and then we found each other,” she explained.