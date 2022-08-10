Ben Stiller Shares the Sweet Story of How He Became a Taylor Swift Superfan

Ben Stiller has a new favorite musician, thanks to his daughter. During his Tuesday (Aug. 9) appearance on The Late Show, the 56-year-old actor raved to host Stephen Colbert about his newfound passion for Taylor Swift‘s music — which he says came as a result of teaching his oldest child, 20-year-old Ella, to drive.

While chatting about his summer, Stiller explained that he’d spent the last few months in the passenger seat of a car with Ella as he showed her the ropes of driving in New York City, his hometown. There are few places that are more stressful to drive in than NYC — “Why didn’t you just teach her to drive in Rome?” as Colbert pointed out — but the Zoolander star revealed that he and his daughter had a secret musical weapon to combat their nerves.

“What really helped her was if we just played her favorite artist on the iPhone, and we just played Taylor Swift,” Stiller explained. “I was a fan, but I think now I’m a total Swiftie.”

“We got into the later stuff — Folklore, Evermore,” he continued, before proving he really knows his stuff. “‘Cardigan,’ ‘Betty’ and ‘August’ all being about the same love triangle but from different points of view. And the characters are named after Ryan Reynolds’ and Blake Lively’s kids. And then the ‘All Too Well‘ 10-minute Taylor’s version from the vault.”

“It would calm her, and it would calm me,” he added.

Colbert also shared that last Christmastime, he and his kids listened to Evermore on repeat for an entire 14-hour drive from New York to South Carolina. “I’ll just be muttering those lyrics on my death bed,” he joked.

The late-night host previously revealed his own Swiftie status in May while talking with his audience during a Late Show commercial break. “I’ll love Taylor Swift ’til the day I die,” Colbert said at the time, explaining that the “Willow” singer had been outstandingly kind to his daughter Madeline when they met in 2008. “I would put on armor and follow her into battle.”

