Ben Platt & Molly Gordon Sing Beyonce, ABBA Hits & More for Song Association

Ben Platt and Molly Gordon came ready to sing theater classics and modern favorites for Elle‘s Song Association shared Saturday (July 15).

The magazine’s Song Association game gives its guests a word, and are then tasked with singing a song that contains the given word in 10 seconds or less. Platt, however, was more than prepared and did not break a sweat during the game.

“I think I’m gonna do incredibly well, I’m not gonna lie. My family plays a game called Sing Down in our car trips. That’s basically exactly this game,” he said, to which Gordon added, “This is your worst nightmare, Elle.”

The game kicked off with the word “boy,” and the pair, naturally, figured out a theater classic within the allotted 10 seconds. “Boy, boy, crazy boy/ Get cool, boy/ Got a rocket/ In your pocket/ Stay cool boy,” the pair sang from their selection “Cool” from West Side Story.

Platt and Gordon brought it back to the 2020s when the word “break” rolled around. Their choice? “You won’t break my soul/ You won’t break my soul,” as in Beyoncé’s Renaissance hit “Break My Soul.” Gordon hilariously remarked the former Destiny’s Child singer was her mother, while Platt remarked that he misses the pop icon.

ABBA also made an appearance in the game when the word “super” was assigned to the duo. “Super trouper, lights are gonna find you/ But I won’t feel blue,” Platt and Gordon sang from the group’s 1980 classic “Super Trouper.” Elsewhere in the game, the pair performed tracks from Mean Girls the musical, Camp Rock, Alice by Heart, Rihanna and Platt’s own catalog. Platt and Gordon finished the game with a solid 13 out of 15.

Platt and Gordon star as Amos Klobuchar and Rebecca-Diane in the film Theater Camp, released on July 14. The plot sees the duo, along with a band of other quirky theater camp counselors, coaching budding performers at AdirondACTS, an upstate New York theater camp. The founder of the camp, Joan Rubinsky (Amy Sedaris) falls ill, leaving her son, Troy (Jimmy Tatro), to team up with Klobuchar and Rebecca-Diane to keep the institution afloat.

Watch Platt and Gordon play Song Association in the video above.

