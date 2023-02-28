Ben Kweller Announces His Son Dorian Has Died: ‘He Was Only 16 & He Was a True Legend’

Ben Kweller, singer/songwriter and former frontman of the band Radish, revealed Tuesday (Feb. 28) that his 16-year-old son Dorian has died. The singer-songwriter shared the news via Instagram but did not offer any additional details regarding what led to his death.

Explore Explore Ben Kweller See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“There’s no way that I can be typing this but I am…. Our son, Dorian Zev Kweller, was killed last night,” Kweller captioned a photo of his late son smiling into the camera. “He was only 16 and he was a true legend. Kindest, gentle soul, a friend to all. If you knew him, you know. We’ll never get over him as long as we’re here on earth.

“Please keep his spirit alive with your memories and the music he made: @reallyzev. Dorian Zev wrote and recorded songs every day. A true poet from the day he started speaking. Only a few of his recordings were released but he was on a path and excited about his journey. He had so many plans!!! His first gig was in two weeks, at SXSW. My last text with him was about the merch he wanted to make. My baby boy was at the starting line with so much life ahead of him… I have no idea why things like this happen. We’re in complete shock and don’t know what the future holds. Lizzy, Judah, and I have no idea how to deal with this disaster. Thank you for your prayers and support and we apologize if we are slow to respond to messages.”

Dorian’s label, The Noise Company, also issued a statement following the young musician’s death via Facebook. “It’s with great sadness that we have to even say this… in a tragic event last night, we lost Dorian Kweller, who on this page we know as @reallyzev … this young man represented everything positive in life and the future. A kind heart, a smile that illuminated the world and passion for life and music,” the company wrote. “If you have kids, hug them. If you have a partner, squeeze them extra hard. Love yourself and live every moment with the passion that Zev did every day of his life. We are just in shock and send BK, Liz and Judah all our love and support.”

As Zev, Dorian’s music career kicked off in 2022. The 16-year-old released his first single, “Parachute,” in July and followed up the track with “How I Am,” “4th of July,” “SH3,” “Nobody’s Perfect” and his most recent release, “Hickeys,” on Feb. 24.

Dorian is survived by his parents, Ben and Lizzy Kweller, and his younger brother Judah.