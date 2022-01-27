Ben Affleck Had a Racy Prince Poster in His Bedroom Growing Up

Ben Affleck, turns out, was a massive Prince fan growing up — and his poster of the artist caused quite the “controversy.”

The actor and his Tender Bar costars Tye Sheridan and Daniel Ranieri joined Kelly Clarkson on her eponymous talk show on Wednesday (Jan. 26), where he revealed that he proudly displayed a poster in his bedroom of the pop legend’s 1981 album Controversy, which featured Prince posing in just his underwear.

“What did your mom do?” Clarkson asked, shocked.

“Well, my mom was very understanding,” Affleck revealed with a laugh. “I took the poster, I put it up thinking, ‘Yeah, that’s the artist I like.’ I remember my mom coming in and being like [confused face]. I watched 15 different thoughts go through her head and then she was like, ‘That’s lovely.'”

Clarkson went on to poke fun at Affleck even more, asking if it’s true that the actor was a breakdancer in the 80s.

“Show us some moves, Ben,” nine-year-old Ranieri prompted.

“Let me tell you something,” Affleck exclaimed. “Matt Damon suggested […] we had some nylon Puma suits and Nike suits. In those days, the tracksuits were just one thin nylon sheet, but that was cool and we wore them. That’s what was going on and we wanted to be cool so we learned how to breakdance, and Matt was like, ‘If we just get some linoleum and put it down on the subway, we can do some of our moves and put out a hat.'”

He continued to confirm that his former breakdancing career was “not a lie.”

