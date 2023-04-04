Ben Affleck Calls Jennifer Lopez ‘The Greatest Performer in the History of the World’

Ben Affleck dished in a new interview on Tuesday (April 4) about his relationship with Jennifer Lopez and the songs she’s written about him over the years.

Appearing on an episode of the SmartLess podcast with Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes, the Air star raved about all the facets of his wife’s talent, saying, “Here’s this incredible actress and this incredible performer. And then we’re sitting in the car, you know, and I’m humming along, like I will, you know, to the radio. And then a professional singer goes ahead and sings along and you kind of feel like, ‘Well that’s embarrassing.’

“I do love her music, it’s brilliant and I know all of it,” he added. The Oscar winner also reflected on the tracks in her discography that bear his name, including “Dear Ben” from 2002’s This Is Me… Then and its 2023 follow-up “Dear Ben Pt. II” on the soon-to-be-released This Is Me… Now.

“The songs that have been written about me have been written by the greatest performer in the history of the world, Jennifer Lopez,” he said. “I don’t know if they are exactly about me, as maybe inspired by me because there are some negative things in there. She’s amazing.”

Just a week ago, the couple graced the red carpet for the premiere of Air, which Affleck also directed. At the time, he heaped praise on J.Lo for being by his side during the process, saying, “I love you. You mean the world to me. You’re fabulous, you’re amazing, you’re wonderful, good, kind, magnificent and I love you.”

Listen to Affleck talk about J.Lo’s music on the SmartLess podcast below.