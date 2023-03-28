Ben Affleck Praises Jennifer Lopez for ‘Love & Support’ That Made New Movie ‘Air’ Possible

Ben Affleck just sang the praises of Jennifer Lopez, who was right there at her husband’s side Monday (March 27) at Los Angeles’ Regency Village Theatre for the premiere of his new movie, Air.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez See latest videos, charts and news

While introducing his latest directorial project, which serves a courtside look at the creation of Nike’s famous partnership with basketball legend Michael Jordan, Affleck took a moment to thank the important players who contributed to the making of the film — one of whom, he said, was absolutely his superstar wife.

“I want to say that none of it would be possible — this company, this movie, this joy tonight — without the love and support of my wife who means more to me than anything in the world,” he said moments before Air‘s debut.

“I want to say thank you,” added Affleck, who also stars in the film as Nike founder Phil Knight. “I love you. You mean the world to me. You’re fabulous, you’re amazing, you’re wonderful, good, kind, magnificent and I love you.”

The 50-year-old actor had more to say about Lopez — whom he married in a summertime Las Vegas chapel ceremony last year — while walking the red carpet before Air‘s premiere. “She’s brilliant,” he told ET. “And [she] helps me in every conceivable way.”

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer, whose new album This Is Me … Now arrives this summer, afterward posted about the event on Instagram. With a video montage of clips from the red carpet, she shared footage of her posing with Affleck on the carpet in a neon yellow gown, the Oscar winner signing autographs and hanging out with costar and longtime best friend Matt Damon. See her video below: