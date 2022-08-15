Bella Poarch Talks ‘Living Hell,’ Shares the Secret to the Perfect TikTok

Bella Poarch has the most-liked video on TikTok, with her bubbly lip-sync to Millie B’s “M to the B” garnering more than 58 million likes. Her music career is proving to be equally as successful, as her viral debut single “Build a B*tch” has notched 412 million views.

Explore Explore Bella Poarch See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“I wasn’t expecting my first music video to blow up like that. I’m very grateful,” she tells Billboard‘s Tetris Kelly in a new interview.

The 25-year-old star released her third single, “Living Hell,” on Thursday (Aug. 11), and the song delves into her internal struggles. “‘Living Hell’ is about the toxic relationship I have with my mental health. I am diagnosed with PTSD and that’s something I’ve been struggling for most of my life,” she explains. “That music video is literally about my childhood. I grew up in a yellow bedroom — my bed, my curtains, my wall, the tiles on the floor. I really liked that color because it made me happy even if I was struggling with so many negative emotions. In the music video, you can see me covered in paint and that was me basically covering myself with this fake reality that I was happy, even if I was sad on the inside.”

Poarch also recently hung out with Blackpink, who she says that she’d “love” to collaborate with. “They’re amazing,” she says. “I hung out with them and they were really sweet. Me and Rosé got our nails painted together and it was so much fun.”

As for the secret to the perfect TikTok, Poarch reveals, “Honestly, you just have to be yourself. When you learn that it doesn’t matter what people think about you, you make the best content.”

To wrap things up, the Internet star shared some insight on what she’s hoping for fans to gain from her upcoming EP. “Just know that when you listen to my music, you will feel empowered and confident and just be appreciative of who you are,” she says.

Watch the full interview above.