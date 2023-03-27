Behati Prinsloo Shares Peek at Baby No. 3 in Maroon 5 Las Vegas Photos

Behati Prinsloo is supporting her husband Adam Levine as Maroon 5 kicked off their Las Vegas residency over the weekend, and the supermodel took to Instagram to document some adorable behind-the-scenes moments.

The snaps featured the couple’s two daughters, 6-year-old Dusty Rose and 4-year-old Gio Grace, playing around backstage and watching their dad perform, as well as gorgeous selfies of Prinsloo. One of the photos gave the tiniest peek at the duo’s newborn baby, in which the child’s feet are seen laying on his mother’s legs.

Neither Levine nor Prinsloo have publicly announced the baby’s sex or name. “It’s zoned defense, as they say. It’s awesome,” the musician previously told Ryan Seacrest of being a father of three during an recent appearance on On-Air With Ryan Seacrest. “I love the chaos. I embrace the chaos.”

The Victoria’s Secret model shared the news that she and the “Moves Like Jagger” singer were expecting back in September, when she posted a casual photo on Instagram showing off her baby bump. However, the exciting news was somewhat overshadowed by a texting scandal involving Levine last fall, in which Instagram model Sumner Stroh shared alleged flirtatious messages exchanged between her and the singer. Stroh claimed she and Levine saw each other for a year and that in June, Levine asked if it would be OK to name his baby “Sumner” if it was a boy — just a few days after it was confirmed that Prinsloo was pregnant with the couple’s third child.

Levine denied having an affair, but took responsibility for having “poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner.”