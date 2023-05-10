Behati Prinsloo Shares Beachside Photo of Adam Levine & Baby No. 3

Behati Prinsloo took to social media on Tuesday (May 9) to give fans a peek at husband Adam Levine playing with their newest baby.

The model stuck the candid snap in the middle of a photo carousel captioned, “A blink of an eye.” In the photo, the Maroon 5 frontman wears a pink and purple tie-dyed hoodie and long blue sweat shorts on the beach as he lifts his youngest high above his head, with the tot’s face out of frame.

In the comments section, some fans think the little one’s outfit is subtle confirmation that the baby is the couple’s first boy, though neither Levine nor Prinsloo has publicly revealed the sex or name. (They also share two daughters: 6-year-old Dusty Rose and 4-year-old Gio Grace.)

The Namibian model, known for her work with Victoria’s Secret, first confirmed her pregnancy with the newborn back in September, but her rock-star hubby soon found himself mired in a cheating scandal when salacious texts leaked between himself and Instagram model Sumner Stroh.

While Levine denied having an affair, the leaked conversation was certainly damning — he even went as far as to ask Stroh for her permission to name his yet-unborn baby with his wife “Sumner” if it turned out to be a boy. In the wake of the scandal, he ended 2022 as the top trending musician of the year on Google and has since gone on to open a Las Vegas residency with his Maroon 5 bandmates.

Check out Prinsloo’s latest Instagram post below.