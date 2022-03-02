BE:FIRST to Drop Second Single ‘Bye-Good-Bye’ in May

J-pop boy band BE:FIRST‘s announced its second CD single “Bye-Good-Bye” due May 18, with the title track dropping in digital form on Monday (March 7).

“Bye-Good-Bye” is the theme of the morning short-drama series called Sayounara no sono mae ni — which roughly translates to “before saying good-bye” in English — that began airing on Nippon Television’s morning information program ZIP! on Tuesday.

The track is a “forward-looking good-bye song” that evokes positive vibes as the boys expressively sing about moving on after going through the various emotions depicted in the number about meeting someone and then going your separate ways. The track was composed by Chaki Zulu and the lyrics written by sty and SKY-HI.

The short-drama Sayounara no sono mae ni — the series has an English subtitle called Fantastic 31 Days — depicts the last 31 days on Earth up to an impending meteor strike, as told in relay format from different points of view of five protagonists allotted to each day of the work week from Monday to Friday. 23 episodes about eight minutes long will be broadcast, with four original stories streamed exclusively on the Japanese streaming platform TVer.