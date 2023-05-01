Watch BE:FIRST Perform New Love Song ‘Smile Again’ for the First Time

BE:FIRST shared live footage of the group premiering its new song “Smile Again” in front of fans.

“Smile Again” is an aching, delicate love song featured as the lead track from the septet’s latest single. The first ballad released this way for the boy band, the track currently leads the early reports for the Billboard Japan download song chart tallying the period between April 24 to 26. In addition to producer SKY-HI, the song is credited to Keita Tachibana of w-inds and JUNE, a sought-after music producer hailing from Seoul. The choreography is by the members of dance team s**t kingz.

The clip capturing the euphoric atmosphere permeating the venue and cheers from the audience is from the recent D.U.N.K. Showcase at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, where the boys surprised the crowd by performing the song for the first time. The footage is also included in the “Smile Again” CD version with visuals.