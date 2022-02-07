×
BE:FIRST Shares ‘Brave Generation’ Performance Video for a Limited Time: Watch

The J-pop boy band is set to drop a new single this spring.

BE:FIRST
BE:FIRST Courtesy of Billboard Japan

J-pop boy band BE:FIRST is sharing the concert video of its latest single “Brave Generation” for a limited time on YouTube.

“Brave Generation” features lyrics and melodies by Novel Core (rapper/singer-songwriter) and SKY-HI (rapper/producer, representative of BMSG), written to the track by producer KM. The emotional anthem is the lead song off the septet’s second CD single and depicts the resolve by a group that overcame various hardships to seize the day. The single is set for release this spring.

The “Brave Generation” performance video — currently available on  BE:FIRST’s official YouTube channel until Feb. 28 — is from the live event THE FIRST FINAL held at Yokohama Pia Arena MM in January. The audition-born group’s performance from the last day of THE FIRST FINAL is available exclusively on Hulu until Feb. 28.

