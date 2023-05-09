Becky G Announces Her First Headlining Tour: ‘Been Dreaming of This Moment’

Becky G is heading out on her first headlining tour.

“Mi gente… I cannot believe I get to finally announce MI CASA, TU CASA, my first ever headlining tour!!!” the Latin pop star wrote on Instagram on Tuesday (May 9). “I’ve been dreaming of this moment my entire career…I can’t wait to sing & dance with you guys, los quiero mucho mucho mucho y nos vemos pronto!”

The 16-date tour will run through the early fall, starting with a show Sept. 14 at Roadrunner in Boston followed by stops in New York City, Atlanta, Orlando and more. At the tail end of the month, Becky will spend consecutive nights across Texas by performing in Sugar Land, Grand Prairie, San Antonio and McAllen before playing El Paso’s Abraham Chavez Theatre. After three dates through Southern California, the tour then caps off Oct. 14 at the Arizona State Fair in Phoenix.

Tickets for Becky’s Mi Casa, Tu Casa Tour go on sale Friday (May 12) at 10 a.m. local time via the Power Rangers actress’ official website.

Becky is currently riding high with “Chanel,” her latest top 10 hit with collaborator Peso Pluma on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart. In April, the duo debuted the track live for the first time during her Coachella set, which also included a surprise appearance by Natti Natasha, and later performed the song together at the 2023 Latin AMAs.

Check out Becky’s giddy tour announcement, including a complete list of dates, below.